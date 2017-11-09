Calling all food and wine lovers: Billed as Southern California’s largest food and wine festival, the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival kicks off Sunday and continues through next Sunday with more than 40 events citywide.

From cooking classes and chef dinners to wine tastings and food expeditions, the weeklong festival includes the Grand Tasting event on Nov. 18. It will feature more than 200 wine, beer and spirit purveyors alongside 70 San Diego restaurants and will be held at the Embarcadero Marina Park North at 400 Kettner Blvd.

Besides attracting some of the world’s top chefs — this year’s featured headliner is celebrity chef Charles Phan — the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival raises scholarship funds for students and professionals in San Diego’s culinary, enology and hospitality communities.

New this year is an event featuring celebrity chef Steve Brown, who will prepare a multi-course dining experience at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center in National City.

The event — called Steve Brown’s Farmer’s Table and — will cost $95 and feature Heritage Berkshire Kurobuta pork, A5 Satsuma Wagyu Beef and Imperial Wagyu. Tickets can be purchased for individual events or as part of packages; some events are free. Visit the website for more information.

14th annual San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival

When: Sunday, Nov. 12, to Sunday, Nov. 19

Where: Throughout San Diego

Tickets: Prices vary

Online: sandiegowineclassic.com

