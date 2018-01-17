Sample new winter items, get meal inspiration at Wegmans

This weekend, head to your nearest Wegmans store to taste items from the supermarket chain’s new winter menu and get meal inspiration — from starters to desserts.

At the free storewide event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, customers will be able to sample new Mexican dishes featuring the chain’s new line of sauces and organic stoneground yellow corn tortillas, according to a news release.

Samples such as brown sugar barbecue pork shoulder, Buffalo shrimp sushi, salted caramel cheesecake, raspberry fruit delight yogurt and cold pressured orange juice will be offered in a variety of departments at all Wegmans Food Market stores.

The full seasonal menu, viewable online at wegmans.com, includes Mexican selections such as chicken enchiladas and shrimp fajitas, soups such as zucchini basil jalapeno and carrot ginger, sides such as Asian mushrooms and greens and sweet potato sticks poutine and more.

Customers also will be given the chance to enter a drawing to win an EZ meal dinner gift bag that includes either oven safe chicken thighs or oven safe brown sugar barbecue pork, a Caesar salad kit, seasoned green beans, a veggie puree, an Organic Fruit Delight Greek Yogurt and a cold-pressured orange juice.

New tattoos and Mexican foods activity sheets will be given to children.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 95-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts.

In the Lehigh Valley, the family-owned company has stores in Allentown, Lower Nazareth Township and Hanover Township, Northampton County.

