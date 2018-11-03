Sample, learn about mead at Vault 634 in Allentown

Sample four flavors of mead and learn about the honey-based alcoholic beverages, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Vault 634 in downtown Allentown.

Allentown’s Colony Meadery will host the event, which will feature workers discussing the ancient tradition of mead-making and the modern science of fermentation.

Each tasting will be paired with noshes: Straight No Chaser, with West Coast oyster; Bzzzzz, with coffee-spiced beef carpaccio; Wu-Tang Cran, with duck croquet; and Let the Mango Through, with crisp pork belly. A dessert station will feature espresso panna cotta.

Tickets are $50. After the tasting, a cash bar will be available and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Vault 634 is at 634 Hamilton St. Info: vault634.com.

