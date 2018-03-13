Samoa Soiree, St. Patrick's Day beers highlight food and drink events this weekend

You don’t have to be a Girl Scout, troop chair or cookie parent to help raise money for the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

The 10th annual adults-only Samoa Soiree invites affiliated and nonaffiliated Girl Scouts supporters to taste foods that use Girls Scout cookies as the main ingredient. Local chefs from Cyprus Grille, Handsome Biscuit, Hilton Norfolk The Main, Mixxer’s Kitchen, Salvation Army, Sheraton Waterside and four other restaurants will compete for multiple awards during the event 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside.

Each year the Samoa Soiree raises money to support and fund local Girl Scout chapters across Hampton Roads.

According to Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast spokeswoman Marcy Germanotta, many girls would not be able to participate in Girl Scouts educational programs without the money raised during the Samoa Soiree. Proceeds benefit camps and programs such as STEM imagination and partnerships with Jefferson Lab and NASA Langley that encourage girls to become innovators and leaders through hands-on activities and educational events.

“In the past we’ve tried to dedicate a lot of the money to campership to help girls go to summer camp who might not otherwise have that opportunity,” Germanotta said.

During the event, chefs will be judged by ticket holders and a panel of judges for awards that include Best Sweet, Best Use of a Girl Scout Cookie and People’s Choice.

Seven awards were given out in 2017 and last year’s winners included Newport News’ Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar (best sweet) and Farm Fresh catering (best savory), according to Germanotta in an emailed statement.

In addition to tasting innovative recipes using Girl Scout cookies, Virginia Beach-based cover band No iD will perform and guests will be able to participate in a silent auction featuring items such as a five-day stay in Las Vegas or Montreal, boating lessons, wine tastings, spa packages and more, Germanotta said. Drinks will be available.

Tickets are $80 and non-drinking tickets are $60. For more information visit, gsccc.org/en/events/samoa-soiree or call 757-547-4405.

Peninsula brewery roundup

St. Patrick’s Day is sure to be full of green-themed celebrations and lots of beer at local breweries. Five Peninsula-area breweries have announced their special releases to honor the occasion:

Alewerks Brewing Co. (189 B Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area) is debuting a small-batch beer called “The Leprechauns Are Real” Irish red. The brew will be on draft and released during the brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. The “Good Luck” Irish stout also will be available. For more information, visit alewerks.com or call 757-220-3670.

Three beers will be released this weekend at Billsburg Brewery (2054 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg area), including “Belfast City” (a whiskey barrel-aged Irish cream ale), “Foggy Hollow” (New England IPA) and “7th Inning Stretch” (rye bock), according to owner Dave Baum. The brewery is hosting a St. Patrick's Day parade 6:30 p.m. Friday and beers will be available Friday. For more information, visit billsburg.com or call 757-926-0981.

Bull Island Brewing Co. (758 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton) is releasing the Dru's Brew honey ale. The beer received its name during the “Name a Beer Raffle” at the 2018 SPCA Fur Ball. The honey ale was brewed with honey malts from Germany as well as local honey to create a strong brew with 9.7 percent ABV, according to owner Doug Reier. Available Friday.

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery (81 Patch Road, Fort Monroe) is releasing four beers in time for St. Patrick’s Day, including two firkins and two collaboration beers.

The two seasonal St. Patrick’s Day beers include the “CarBomb” firkin and the “Lady in Green.” CarBomb is an oatmeal stout with Jameson-soaked Hungarian oak cubes and lactose. The Lady in Green is a German wheat hefeweizen dyed green, according to brewmaster Mike Donovan in an emailed statement to the Daily Press. Both firkins will be available Friday.

“Pretty Young Thing” is a Brett IPA in collaboration with Ocelot Brewing Co. The beer has tropical fruit flavors with moderate bitterness. In collaboration with Alesatian Brewing Co., Oozlefinch will release Elevator Hangtime, a blackberry gose with squid ink. Donovan said the beer is finished with blackberries and has tart, fruity and salty flavors. Both will be available Friday.

The brewery will offer special pint and crowler deals this weekend. For more information visit, oozlefinchbeers.com or call 757-224-7042.

The “Mighty Mick” dry Irish stout is the seasonal beer at Tradition Brewing Co. (700 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Newport News).

According to brewmaster Dan Powell, Mighty Mick is sweet, malty and dry with 5 percent ABV. It is now available.

“It’s actually named after Mick’s gym from the Rocky movies,” Powell said. “It’s based on a very traditional Irish stout. If you think about Guinness or one of those, it’s going to be familiar to you.”

Mighty Mick and Tradition core beer, the “Red Willie” Irish stout, will be available in cans and four-packs starting 9 a.m. Saturday. For more information, visit traditionbrewing.com or call 757- 592-9393.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.