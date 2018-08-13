Salumi Chicago picks up where it left off, plus other restaurant news

Fans of now-closed West Loop Salumi don’t have have to wait much longer to get their hands on some cured meaty goodness.

As soon as the wall panels used for fermentation and drying chambers come in, owner Greg Laketek said Salumi Chicago will begin creating new products for grocery stores and restaurants around the country, hopefully by October.

“We’re really excited to offer product(s) in a larger volume than I was able to when I was with West Loop Salumi,” Laketek said. “My focus is on helping out local farmers by utilizing their pork. With the quantity that we’re able to purchase, we’ll hopefully be able to tap into a bunch of funds to make the (farmers’) lives more sustainable and make their lives better.”

Laketek will be creating a halal-certified wagyu bresaola, a lean cured beef round geared toward people who have specific dietary needs. (Laketek’s hotel clients seek out specialty products to accommodate all guests.) Fans familiar with West Loop Salumi will once again be able to purchase the snack sticks, aka picnic-perfect salami.

The production facility is in Back of the Yards, though Laketek is mulling a retail component in the West Loop. For now he’s focusing on filling orders for a growing roster of clients, like Eataly, Mariano’s, Midtown Athletic Club, Hannah’s Bretzel, the W Hotel, the Peninsula Hotel and others.

Laketek will also be partnering with Marz Brewing to make a Marz Brewery Snack Stick, made with beer instead of Lambrusco sparkling red Italian wine that Laketek typically uses. He’ll also be partnering with Longman & Eagle to create a blood salami.

4725 S. Talman Ave.

OTHER OPENINGS:

SOUTH LOOP — Marriott Marquis Chicago will open Showroom Food Hall with five different concepts with chef James Kerwin, formerly Furious Spoon, at the helm. “Food hall” may be too generous a moniker for five hotel “concepts,” but offerings include Revolution Coffee Counter, serving Illy coffee; Argosy Soup & Sandwich, with sandwiches like the Awkward Family Memories made with turducken pastrami, fennel kraut and gruyere cheese on seeded rye bread; Hot Licks, serving potato dishes; Winged Warrior, serving wings, pizzas, salads and charcuterie; and Nomad Beer & Wine. There will also be a roaming ice cream cart. 2121 S. Prairie Ave., 312-824-0500, www.marriottmarquischicago.com

ROGERS PARK — After closing La Donna in 2003, Antonia Barbanente is opening a new Italian restaurant, Anto Pizza Chicago. The restaurant will serve Roman-style pizza, pastas, arancinis, cannolis, paninis and salads. Diners have the option of ordering at the counter or sitting down. 1547 W. Jarvis Ave., 312-613-6120

HYDE PARK — Bibliophile, opening in September, will be a one-stop bookstore, restaurant and boozy bakery, Eater reported. Expect draft beers, cocktails, food like shrimp and grits, and desserts, like a Kentucky Butter Cake with bourbon. 1658 E. 53rd St.

CHINATOWN — Bingo Tea has finally brought cheese foam to Chicago, Eater reported. 2150 S. Archer Ave., 312-328-6668

