Salsarita’s Is Making Sure No Kid Goes Hungry Kicking off September 1 for No Kid Hungry Action Month

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) September kicks off NO KID HUNGRY MONTH and Charlotte based Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill is once again pitching in to help this worthy cause started by Share Our Strength in 2010.

“This year we are keeping it simple and leaving the decision to help up to our customers,” said Kelly O’Dell, Director of Marketing for the 80 unit plus chain. “For the month of September we are going to do a ‘round up your check’ campaign where guests can round up their check to the nearest dollar and that portion will be donated to No Kid Hungry. All guests that round up and donate will get a little something extra with their receipts from Salsarita’s as a “thank you.”

Last year the popular restaurant chain donated $19,000 to this cause. “We anticipate that this year will bring in around $40,000,” adds O’Dell. No Kid Hungry says just $1 connects a kid in need with 10 meals.

