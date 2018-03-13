Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill is Thrilled to Partner with Top Restaurant Operator Ryan Funke in Nebraska

Phil Friedman, CEO of Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill with Ryan Funke.

Multi-Unit Franchisee of Five Guys Burgers & Fries Adds Salsarita’s to His Portfolio

Lincoln, NE (RestaurantNews.com) Ryan Funke is no novice when it comes to food operations.

The 37 year old is also is a multi-unit owner of six of Nebraska’s Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Lincoln’s Doughnut Hole, Gate 25 Restaurant and Bar and Yes Chef Catering. If you live in Lincoln, Nebraska and like to eat out, there is a big chance you’ve been served by one of Funke’s team.

The new Salsarita’s recently opened at 2900 Copper Ridge, Suite 100, which is in the Wilderness Hills Shopping Center at 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road. It features the chain’s new drive-thru model which also offers Mexican favorites such as five flavorful house-made salsas, custom burritos, tacos, nachos and salads made fresh to order with an extensive selection of proteins, toppings and fillings.

“I learned about Salsarita’s from a friend who is opening restaurants in Missouri,” said Funke. “I was so curious that I went to visit restaurant industry legend, Phil Friedman, CEO of Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill in the fall of 2015. I then signed on to be a multi-unit owner because I really like Phil, he is such a pro and I wanted to be in business with him.”

Funke is committed to opening four additional Salsarita’s in the state of Nebraska within the next four years.

“We’re thrilled to have Ryan as our newest multi-unit partner,” said Friedman. “We have 32 franchise groups and there are some amazing restaurant operators among them. We want to collaborate more with them while adding additional franchisees of their caliber to the system.”

Ryan Funke

Founded in Charlotte, N.C. in 2000, Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina (now known as Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill) offers Mexican favorites such as six flavorful house-made salsas, custom burritos, tacos, nachos and salads made fresh to order with an extensive selection of proteins, toppings and fillings. Salsarita’s was acquired by franchise industry veteran Phil Friedman in 2011 and operates more than 80 locations in 17 states, including 13 that are company-owned. For more information, visit www.salsaritas.com, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/salsaritas and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @salsaritas.

Contact:

Rhonda Sanderson

Sanderson & Associates

Rhonda@sandersonpr.com

847-612-9829