Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill Introduces New Vegetarian Menu Option

BOCA Veggie Ground Crumbles Offers another Protein Choice for Guests

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill is now appealing to vegetarian and vegan customers, as well as those who are looking for an exciting new taste. The popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant is now adding BOCA Veggie Ground Crumbles as a protein option for its famous authentic favorites including burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads. The BOCA Veggie Ground Crumbles are made from a BOCA ground veggie burger that includes soy protein and wheat gluten that can be combined with other signature ingredients, including Mexican rice and black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, Salsarita’s signature salsas, creamy queso and hand-mashed guacamole.

“We’re pleased to offer a system wide vegetarian protein option to our guests,” said Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill CEO Phil Friedman. “We are always looking for ways to enhance our menu and appeal to a wide audience, offering every guest an option for their particular palates. Today’s customers value choice and we are stepping up to the plate, literally.”

About Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill

Founded in Charlotte, N.C. in 2000, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill offers Mexican favorites such as five flavorful house-made salsas, custom burritos, tacos, nachos and salads made fresh to order with an extensive selection of proteins, toppings and fillings. Salsarita’s was acquired by franchise industry veteran Phil Friedman in 2011 and operates more than 81 locations in 18 states, including 13 that are company-owned. For more information, visit www.salsaritas.com, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/salsaritas and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @salsaritas.

