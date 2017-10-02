Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill Donates $22,000 to the Salvation Army for Hurricane Relief Efforts

Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill CEO Phil Friedman presents one check to Major Larry Broome with the Charlotte Salvation Army.

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Charlotte-based Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill held two separate fundraisers to benefit The Salvation Army’s relief efforts for both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

On August 31, the whole system quickly galvanized for Hurricane Harvey and donated $1 for all burritos sold on that day, totaling $10,000. Then, with Hurricane Irma’s devastation, Salsarita’s once again stepped up to the plate and on September 14 raised an additional $12,000 for The Salvation Army’s hurricane relief efforts.

“We’re so glad that our system could contribute to the relief efforts,” said Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill CEO Phil Friedman. “The Salvation Army helps make a difference in people’s lives and we just had to act quickly to help contribute to the cause.”

A $10,000 check and a $12,000 check (totaling $22,000) were presented by Friedman to Major Larry Broome with the Charlotte Salvation Army on September 7 and 26.

