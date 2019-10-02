Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill and Customers Donate Close to $22,000 for No Kid Hungry Campaign in September

Funds raised support Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry initiative to end childhood hunger in America

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) One in six children struggles with hunger in America. This past September, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill, joined thousands of restaurants nationwide to support Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign by raising funds in their restaurants. For the entire month of September, Salsarita’s guests donated $2.00 each in the restaurant totaling $21,774.

Guests who donated received a $2.00 off reward on their Salsarita’s App for a future visit. Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign seeks to end childhood hunger in America by connecting children with the healthy food they need, every day. Funds raised through Salsarita’s September promotion will help spread awareness about child hunger in the U.S.; create public-private partnerships that align kids with the resources they need; support nutrition programs like School Breakfast and Summer Meals; and educate kids and their families on how to cook healthy meals with limited resources. Salsarita’s is proud to support No Kid Hungry this year in restaurants across the nation, and looks forward to expanding their participation even further in the years to come.

Just $1 connects a kid in need with ten meals. Salsarita’s donations will help provide more than 217,740 meals for children in need.

“We’re so thrilled to have played a role is contributing to No Kid Hungry,” said Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill CEO Phil Friedman. “This will help ensure that every child in America has access to the nutritious food they need, every day.”

About Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill

Founded in Charlotte, N.C. in 2000, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill offers Mexican favorites such as five flavorful house-made salsas, custom burritos, tacos, nachos and salads made fresh to order with an extensive selection of proteins, toppings and fillings. Salsarita’s was acquired by franchise industry veteran Phil Friedman in 2011 and operates more than 81 locations in 18 states, including 13 that are company-owned. For more information, visit www.salsaritas.com, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/salsaritas and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @salsaritas.

