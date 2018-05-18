Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill Adds Drive-Thru Service to Louisville Location

From left to right: Steve Stallings, Pam Stallings, Phil Friedman President and CEO of Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill and Ken Green COO.

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill, the popular and quickly growing chain based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is actively adding drive-thru locations and the addition is a welcome one.

Recently Louisville, Kentucky franchisee, Steve and Pam Stallings added a drive-thru window to their existing location at 12915 Shelbyville Road in Louisville’s Middletown neighborhood. It features the chain’s new drive-thru model which also offers Mexican favorites such as five flavorful house-made salsas, custom burritos, tacos, nachos and salads made fresh to order with an extensive selection of proteins, toppings and fillings. The Stallings are no strangers to the restaurant business as they opened their first Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill location nearly twelve years ago in the heart of St. Matthews in Louisville at 285 N. Hubbards.

This location marks the third Salsarita’s drive-thru added or built to a new restaurant. Salsarita’s drive-thrus generate 22 percent of restaurant sales. “The Stallings have been great partners all along,” said Phil Friedman, President and CEO of Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill. “They are the highest producing sales volume franchisees in our system. The drive-thru concept will enhance sales even further and make the dining experience more convenient for their guests.”

“We’ve been really excited to grow the brand in Louisville, and this turned out to be the perfect time for us to add a drive-thru option to our existing restaurant,” said Steve Stallings. As deeply rooted residents of Louisville, the Stallings are active in their local community and host regular fundraisers at their Salsarita’s locations to benefit local charitable organizations and sports teams.

“Experienced, multi-unit operators like the Stallings are the kind of partners we desire as we grow,” adds Friedman. “We have 32 franchise groups and there are some amazing restaurant operators among them. We want to collaborate more with them while adding additional franchisees of their caliber to the system.”

Founded in Charlotte, N.C. in 2000, Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina (now known as Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill) offers Mexican favorites such as six flavorful house-made salsas, custom burritos, tacos, nachos and salads made fresh to order with an extensive selection of proteins, toppings and fillings. Salsarita’s was acquired by franchise industry veteran Phil Friedman in 2011 and operates more than 80 locations in 17 states, including 13 that are company-owned. For more information, visit www.salsaritas.com, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/salsaritas and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @salsaritas.

