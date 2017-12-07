Sally's Apizza Sold In New Haven

Sally’s Apizza, a New Haven institution since 1938, has been sold to new owners as of this week.

Hugh Keefe, the attorney representing Sally’s owners Robert, Richard and Ruth Consiglio, confirmed that the sale closed Wednesday at 4 p.m.

He declined to reveal the names of the new owners or the sale price, but said the identity of the new owners would be revealed in January.

“The Consiglios will maintain a management presence in the restaurant for the next couple of months,” he said. “They’re there now, continuing operations without interruption.”

The new owners are planning to expand Sally’s to other locations in the United States, “with the understanding that Wooster Street in New Haven will always be the flagship of the fleet,” Keefe said.

The Consiglios, the children of the pizzeria’s original owners Salvatore “Sally” and Flora “Flo”, had considered selling the restaurant as far back as 2014 after Flo died in 2012. “A lot of offers were considered and rejected, but this one was too good to pass up,” Keefe said.

The pizzeria, a Wooster Street icon, has served celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Kathleen Turner, Don Rickles, Jimmy Durante and Garry Trudeau, according to the restaurant's website.

Sally’s has received many national honors for its pizza in its nearly eight decades of business. Recently, it was named to The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America list (coming in at number 8) and landed on Eater’s “38 Essential Restaurants” list in November.