SalesBoost Joins Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) As New Silver Partner

Westfield, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) is pleased to announce a new sponsor relationship with SalesBoost, a provider of online sales training for the hospitality industry that boosts confidence, performance, and sales.

“Being a leader in hotel sales, SalesBoost offers our membership training that is interactive and fun, shows immediate results, and gives teams the ability to practice, practice, practice,” said Gabe Hosler, CHART President and Vice President of Training and Ops Services of Rubio’s Restaurants, Inc. “Hospitality training professionals within CHART will look to SalesBoost as a resource for their real-world sales training through the entire sales process.”

“SalesBoost looks forward to supporting CHART as a partner with whom we can share our passion for hospitality training,” said Gretta Brooks, Founder & CEO of SalesBoost. “SalesBoost’s mission is to be the best sales training tool ever created. To that end we look forward to contributing our knowledge as well as to learning from other members who have made CHART the premiere organization for our industry’s trainers.”

CHART currently has the following partners who support its mission:

Gold: ServSafe/National Restaurant Association

Silver: AllerTrain, American Hotel and Lodging Association Educational Foundation, Creative Restaurant Solutions, DiscoverLink, Clarifi by HotSchedules, Legacy Event Productions, PlayerLync, SalesBoost, TDn2K, ViaTech, Wisetail, and World Manager.

Alliance: International Food and Beverage Technology Association, and Dine Out for No Kid Hungry/Share our Strength

CHART (chart.org), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professional and their organizations. With more than 500 members from over 300 multi-unit restaurant and hotel companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning, and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources.

SalesBoost is a patent published, software as a service (SaaS) sales training and coaching technology solution for the hospitality industry that provides unlimited sales scenario simulation and immediate feedback to improve sales effectiveness. SalesBoost leverages technology to fill the gap in learning retention and adoption of new skills. It provides an engaging solution for sales professionals to tap into relevant, role-based content that is on-demand, self-paced and available on any device in short, easily-digestible, micro-learning segments. Sales professionals can access content that is meaningful to them, learn quickly, and practice real-world selling scenarios to be prepared for any situation.