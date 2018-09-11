Salero, temporarily closed by fire, to reopen this week

Last Tuesday, a fire broke out at West Loop’s Salero, but fortunately, the restaurant may reopen as early as Thursday, says chef Ashlee Aubin.

“I was upstairs prepping in the kitchen when the lights started flickering and the walls began shaking,” said Aubin. “I went downstairs and the electrical meter basically exploded from the wall — giant flames and lightning bolts were coming out of it.” Acting fast, Aubin and his team put out the flames with the kitchen’s fire extinguishers, all before the fire department arrived.

“It was just a faulty box that blew up,” said Aubin, but had it been a day earlier, the damage could have been far worse: Salero is closed on Mondays. “We’re relatively lucky. No one is hurt and the building didn’t burn down.”

Following the fire marshal’s inspection and construction costs — covered by the building owners and ComEd, the electricity provider — Salero will likely reopen in time for the weekend. “We got some of our power back today, so today was a good one,” said Aubin.

