Salem witch trials-themed distillery opening soon in Allentown

A Salem witch trials-themed distillery is looking to enchant fans of craft spirits when it opens in a couple months in south Allentown.

Gallows Hill Spirits Co., incorporated in 2016, is scheduled to open with a white rum and moonshine March 2 at 2200 S. 12th St., according to owner Bob Piano.

A vanilla chai-based liquor and American Old Tom gin also are in the works.

Guests will be able to purchase the spirits in 375-milliliter bottles or enjoy them on site straight up or as part of a cocktail.

Piano, of Allentown, has spent more than a year turning a once barren warehouse space into a production facility and tasting room - complete with bathrooms, 40 stools at eight barrel tables and aesthetic touches paying homage to the Salem witch trials.

Behind the bar will be a replica of the 17th century house of Jonathan Corwin, one of the judges of the trials.

"In 1692, in Salem, Massachusetts, my eight-times great grandfather was accused and arrested for witchcraft," Piano explained. "He was later hanged on Gallows Hill on Sept. 22, 1692."

Tentative hours will be 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, 6-11 p.m. Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Info: facebook.com/GallowsHillSpirits.

