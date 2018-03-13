Saladworks Sets its Sights on Dallas-Fort Worth to Build Presence in the Lone Star State

Population growth and demographics drive Saladworks to expand into the booming market

Conshohocken, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Fueled by consumer demand for healthier, fresher ingredients, fast casual salad concept Saladworks is focusing its expansion efforts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Guests have embraced the Irving, Texas location since it opened two years ago, influencing corporate’s continued development in larger cities throughout the state.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is an economically prosperous, high-growth city that presents a unique opportunity for development. As a younger demographic continues to migrate to the city for work, Saladworks is well-positioned to meet this demand and offer a chef-inspired, customizable entrée salad that is rich with flavorful ingredients and aligns with the lifestyle of these residents,” said Saladworks President & CEO Patrick Sugrue.

And the number of residents is rapidly growing. From 2015 to 2016, Dallas-Fort Worth added 140,000 people – awarding it the title of the fastest growing metropolitan area in the U.S, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, population growth is only one reason why the brand wants to expand into the city. To gain further insight, Saladworks used Forum Analytics, a CBRE company that specializes in market research, data science and business analytics to draw conclusions on focus growth markets. Similar to Atlanta, Forum Analytics found that Dallas-Fort Worth presents a diverse demographic that offers huge opportunity for growth to the fresh-tossed salad concept.

“For more than 30 years, we’ve been committed to high-quality ingredients and customization. Guests can choose from more than 60 ingredients and craft a salad based on their specific preferences or choose from one of our signature or seasonal salads,” said Sugrue. “We’re excited to bring Saladworks to the city and offer Texans a healthful option.”

With nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, the franchise system boasts satisfying entree-sized salads. The Dallas-Fort Worth market will be an early adopter of the concept’s new menu featuring more vegetarian and vegan centered dishes, grain bowls and aguas frescas beverages that will compliment a new line of salads. Committed to its forward-thinking strategy, Saladworks has revamped its logo and restaurant interior to provide for a more comfortable atmosphere complete with charging stations inviting guests to stay a while.

And Saladworks has ambitious plans for the Dallas-Fort Worth market with plans to open the first location in Gateway Plaza in Southlake in Summer of 2018 and the second location later in the year in the new Citadel development in Fort Worth. The brand is on pace to open two to three locations in the region within the next 12 months, adding 40 new jobs to the market. Finding the right real estate with high foot traffic is an important part of the process, and the brand is focusing on Frisco, Downtown Dallas, North Dallas and the Dallas Medical District for possible sites. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth market can hold 20 to 30 locations, and Saladworks aims to open the majority of these restaurants in the next five years.

“There’s limitless potential to develop Saladworks throughout the region in the coming years. Corporate development will be augmented by bringing on qualified multi unit operators as we continue to expand our nationwide footprint. Dallas-Fort Worth is a key market for growth and we’re excited to bring our flavorful and plentiful food to more Texans as we continue to bring qualified partners into our successful franchise system to open new locations,” said Sugrue.

About Saladworks

Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, consumers can visit Saladworks in nearly 100 different locations in thirteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made sandwiches or soups. In 2017, Entrepreneur named Saladworks one of the Top Food Franchises and FastCasual.com ranked Saladworks in its annual list as one of the Top 100 Movers and Shakers. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com.

Contact:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com