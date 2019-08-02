Saladworks to Rescue Barbeques with Free Catering Sized Salads Across Philadelphia and South Jersey by Fans’ Tweets on National Watermelon Day with #BlahBQRescue

Pennsylvania-Based Salad Franchise to Show Customers Appreciation on Saturday, August 3rd with Pop-up Delivery Truck Featuring Fruit-Topped Salads, Refreshing Aguas Frescas, Cookie Trays, and Fruit-Themed Backyard Fun

Philadelphia (RestaurantNews.com) Saladworks, the nation’s leader in the fast casual, salad-centric segment, will be celebrating National Watermelon Day on Saturday, August 3rd with free salads and giveaways for fans who want to amp up their barbeque game.

Saladworks has added three fruit toppings to its menu to provide its guests with even more choice and control over their salads. The three new summer toppings include watermelon, blueberries and strawberries.

To celebrate the release and to show its loyal fans appreciation, Saladworks decided to give back with free catering sized salads featuring the summer toppings. Saladworks will also be giving away a BBQ Rescue Pack filled with fruit-themed games, beach towels, pool floats, and Saladworks giveaways. The pop-up truck will also be outfitted with grass flooring, string party lights, and fruit decorations. It will also have corn hole and a watermelon sprinkler on board.

“We are going to have some fun while helping our loyal guests have even more fun this Saturday on National Watermelon Day,” said Saladworks VP of Growth Jena Henderson. “We are going to be driving around Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey surprising people with free food and tons of other goodies to sweeten their backyard BBQ.”

To be considered for the pop-up delivery truck to stop by, one needs to be within a 25 mile radius of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania or Southern New Jersey area, and simply tweet @Saladworks letting them know they’re interested in the #BlahBQRescue.

Saladworks also has a Create Your Own (CYO) contest underway. Launched on July 31st, fans are currently submitting their CYO salad recipes to saladworks.com/CYOcontest through August 7th. Saladworks will choose the top 16 recipes to be voted on by the public on social media from August 12th – August 18th. Then, from August 26th – September 3rd, the top two salads will be available in Saladworks stores. The salad with the highest sales will get placed on the menu, and the salad creator will receive $5,000 and free salad for a year.

To learn more, visit saladworks.com/CYOcontest.

About Saladworks

Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, consumers can visit Saladworks in nearly 100 different locations in thirteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made complementary products like wraps and soups. In 2018 and 2019, Saladworks was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises list, Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2018, and also on the Top 100 Movers and Shakers by FastCasual.com. In 2017 and in 2018, Saladworks ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200+. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com.

