Saladworks, the Nation’s Leading Salad-Centric Franchise Brand, Plans Expansion in New States Across the U.S.

With successful 2018 openings in four states, the healthy, fast casual franchise will continue to expand its national footprint and bring crave-worthy salads to new and existing states in 2019. With 10 new stores committed to by new and existing franchisees in 2018, the expanding brand is on target to open 17 locations in 2019. Stores will open in Rhode Island, Colorado, Ohio, Virginia, California, Minnesota and Arkansas.

Conshohocken, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Since its debut in 1986, Saladworks has remained the leader in the fast casual, salad-centric segment. Known for bringing customers choice and control, the brand has continued to show relevance through the evolution of menu options, embracing of technology and concept innovation.

Saladworks has expanded its portfolio of franchise partners doing extensive work with non-traditional operators like Aramark and ShopRite grocery stores in 2018. Those relationships will continue to flourish in 2019 as more locations open. In addition, Saladworks rolled out the veterans’ program offering franchisees 50 percent off the total cost of a franchise fee. The first to take advantage was Carmela Wootan. When Wootan, the new Colorado Springs franchisee, was stationed overseas for the military, she used to travel an hour each way just to find a healthy option for food. She noticed that Colorado Springs could use fast and nutritious options for the military personnel based there.

“Colorado Springs is the perfect place for Saladworks,” Wootan said. “There are four military bases here but there are no quick, healthy options to dine at for people at the bases. There’s a high demand, but no supply to meet that demand.” Wootan is in the final stages of negotiation on a space that will open in Q1.

Expansion plans also extend to Little Rock, Arkansas where Saladworks plans to have its first location open in early 2019. The company has partnered with a multi-unit, multi-concept franchisee to spearhead development to add three to five locations in downtown Little Rock and surrounding areas.

Additionally, Saladworks has signed a franchise agreement with John Pisaturo to open the brand’s first Rhode Island location in Providence. Pisaturo has worked in the hospitality industry since he was 18-years-old. He considered opening his own restaurant, but after researching the benefits of franchising, he opted for the proven systems and processes of Saladworks rather than start a restaurant from the ground up.

“We can’t wait to open the first Saladworks in Providence because there aren’t many healthy options around. After working in the industry for 30 years, I’m looking forward to owning and running my own operation,” Pisaturo said.

The Saladworks team is currently searching for ideal real estate locations to launch the brand’s presence in the state. The market can hold eight to ten locations but Saladworks and Pisaturo have their sights set on Cranston, Warwick and Brown University for the brand’s debut.

This year, Saladworks corporately opened locations in new cities and venues to help introduce the brand. Its first Atlanta area location opened in North Druid Hills and will act as a catalyst for growth with more restaurants slated to open over the next year. The next opening in Atlanta will be done with an experienced contract services group and will open at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in concourse C in the First Quarter of 2019. The Saladworks location in Southlake, Texas will also spur growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A debut of a Saladworks in a ShopRite grocery store in Philadelphia has garnered rave reviews from consumers and peaked interest from potential franchisees. Saladworks will continue the success with two to three more opening in ShopRite locations this year.

Each new Saladworks will boast changes rolled out in 2018, such as a smaller footprint, new, streamlined equipment package, enhanced operational model and new technology. In addition, new products like warm grain bowls and aguas frescas beverages will be seen in both new and existing stores throughout the year.

“Brand expansion for Saladworks is on the horizon,” said Patrick Sugrue, CEO and President of Saladworks “We are expanding with franchise partners in new markets with new channels of distribution. We remain tirelessly dedicated to our franchisees and consumers and look forward to growing with them as we focus on technology, service and menu development that will enhance our consumer experience.”

The current initial investment for Saladworks ranges from $388,723 to $531,455 which includes a $35,000 franchise fee and has between $27,000 and $65,000 in tenant improvement allowance subtracted from the total. Qualified investors can find out more about franchising opportunities with Saladworks at www.saladworksfranchising.com.

About Saladworks

Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, consumers can visit Saladworks in nearly 100 different locations in thirteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made complimentary products like wraps and soups. In 2018, Saladworks was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises list, Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2018, and also on the Top 100 Movers and Shakers by FastCasual.com. In 2017 and in 2018, Saladworks ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200+. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com.

