Saladworks Lays Strong Foundation in 2017 Designed to Fuel Accelerated Momentum and Growth in the New Year

The leading salad-centric brand is making enhancements to its system to become the fastest-growing salad concept in the country.

Conshohocken, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Demand in the salad-centric segment of the restaurant franchising industry is climbing at an unprecedented pace. As health and wellness continue to play an increasingly important role in the lives of consumers across the country, more and more people are looking for restaurants that align with their personal values. That’s why it’s no surprise that Saladworks is closing out 2017 on a high note that’s in stark contrast to the rest of the industry and sets the brand up for even greater success in 2018.

In 2017, Saladworks opened five new locations, whose projected average annualized volume was the highest the company had ever seen. New stores weren’t the only ones experiencing record breaking sales. Following one on one meetings with every franchise group, the company rolled out a system wide, game changing remodel program that spanned the entire year. Those remodeled stores coupled with a new approach to marketing helped continue the brand’s sales growth trend, currently boasting nine consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth. That positive growth trend is something that the brand plans to continue in the new year. According to CEO Patrick Sugrue, Saladworks is gearing up for an even bigger 2018.

“This year, we were able to lay the groundwork for consumer engaging growth initiatives while also experiencing sales gains across our system. Between opening up five new stores and helping more franchisees convert to our new store design, we’re moving in a positive direction,” said Sugrue. “By continuing to build on this strong momentum and capitalizing on our potential for growth, we’re positioned to take Saladworks to the next level in the new year with the help of our franchisees.”

To reach that next level, Saladworks conducted its own proprietary assessment of the salad-centric space. The brand positioning work not only defined the market but also identified the target consumers for Saladworks. Saladworks is also going to continue building on its already enhanced technology system to experience growth in the new year. In 2017, the brand introduced Gusto, a new streamlined POS system, to its stores that served as the foundation of a technology bundle. Between that technology bundle and Saladworks’ remodeled store design, the brand is positioned to roll out exciting technology-related initiatives in the new year to boost business. Saladworks is preparing for the launch of enhanced online ordering, catering and delivery programs, local store marketing tactics, a new website and ordering kiosks.

“With a more robust technology foundation in place, the next logical step is to leverage our technology to capture the growth in digital ordering and payments that are completed in the marketplace,” said Steve McMahon, Saladworks’ CMO. “Our goal is to bring technology to our stores that allows guests to interact with us in whatever way they find most convenient. Whether they want to use a kiosk, order in store or use mobile technology, they’ll be able to do it seamlessly, easily and transparently.”

Moving forward in 2018, Saladworks is going to continue growing with new corporate and franchisee openings and signings. With a strong network of nearly 100 locations, a supportive corporate team and innovative technology at its disposal, Saladworks is positioned to maintain and enhance its position as a national leader in the salad-centric segment. New markets will get to enjoy Saladworks in 2018 as the brand heads to Dallas and Atlanta with a new menu that includes grain bowls and toast as well as enhanced salad offerings.

“We’re just scratching the surface when it comes to our growth potential,” said Sugrue. “The foundation that we established this year is strong, and it’s built to propel us forward in 2018 and beyond.”

