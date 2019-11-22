Saladworks Announces Strategic Partnership with the United States Air Force

The Fast-casual, Entrée Salad Franchise Has Been Selected by the US Air Force Services to Develop Restaurants on Base as Part of a Global Initiative To Enhance Food Quality, Variety and Availability on Bases Throughout the US and Abroad.

Conshohocken, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Saladworks , a leading entrée salad franchises in the fast-casual space, has partnered with the United States Air Force to develop Saladworks restaurants on U.S. bases. Airmen, women and families living on U.S. Air Force bases across the country will soon be able to enjoy Saladworks as part of the Air Force Services’ global initiative for enhanced food quality.

“A couple of years ago, we embarked on a revamp of our military base food and beverage platform,” said Mike Baker, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Air Force Services Center. “What we have attempted to do with this new model is really modernize our food and beverage options. A younger, more socially aware demographic is in service now, with millennials looking for healthier, cleaner and more experiential food options than what we’ve traditionally provided in the past. After researching multiple brands, we knew Saladworks was the perfect addition.”

Saladworks has become a leader in the entrée salad segment, blazing the trail for health-conscious, fan-driven dining. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, along with a selection of freshly-made alternatives like wraps and soups.

“We want to provide a variety of high-quality menu options so our Airmen and Airwomen can make smarter choices in how they fuel their bodies, and Saladworks provides that capability perfectly,” said Baker. “We wanted to partner with a restaurant where the citizens living on U.S. Airforce bases can dine and enjoy going out for a meal together. Saladworks really drives that point home.”

Although real estate is still being chosen, Saladworks is currently eyeing possible development on the Air Force Academy campus, as well as the Buckley, Edwards, Davis-Monthan and Luke Air Force Bases.

“As these five locations open and we begin fueling our nation’s heroes, we will be providing those living on the bases with easy access to healthy eating choices,” said Saladworks President Kelly Roddy. “Saladworks has something for everyone, no matter your dietary preference, and we are looking forward to bringing our quality ingredients to a new population of guests. One of the things that makes Saladworks so great is that our guests can customize and personalize their meals so they can create the perfect dining experience.”

As other brands rush to adapt to the healthy and personalized expectations of millennial guests, Saladworks’ established menu of endless fresh-ingredient combinations offers a strong, on-trend advantage. Now, with nearly 100 locations across eighteen states and a continued partnership with nontraditional venues such as military bases, airports and universities, Saladworks will continue its growth trajectory to double in size by the end of 2020.

For more information about franchising with Saladworks, please visit: https://www.saladworks.com/franchise

About Saladworks

Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, guests can visit Saladworks in nearly 100 different locations in eighteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made complementary products like wraps and soups. In 2018 and 2019, Saladworks was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises list, Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2018, and also on the Top 100 Movers and Shakers by FastCasual.com. From 2017 through 2019, Saladworks ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200+. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com.

Contact:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com