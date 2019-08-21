Saladworks Announces Hiring of Kelly Roddy as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced President and Chief Executive Officer to lead focus on brand expansion and franchisee profitability for the Pennsylvania-based entrée salad concept

Conshohocken, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Saladworks announced today the appointment chief executive officer Kelly Roddy effective August 1, 2019.

Kelly brings 30 years of industry experience to the brand. As former president of Schlotzsky’s, the famous Austin-originated sandwich franchise, Roddy has demonstrated focus on unit level economics and franchisee success. Most notably under his reign, Schlotzsky’s experienced 10 consecutive years of positive comp growth. Roddy contributes his success to great franchisee development and a team that focuses on working on initiatives that matter. Prior to his leadership in the QSR space, Roddy led operations, sales and marketing at the San Antonio-based supermarket chain H-E-B.

“I am honored to have been elected as Saladworks’ new chief executive officer,” said Roddy. “Saladworks is extremely well-positioned for longevity and success within the fast-casual segment, offering relevant, fresh options for an increasingly health-conscious consumer base. The brand has an amazing opportunity to for explosive growth over the next few years.”

Roddy joins Saladworks at a pivotal time for the brand—with locations across the globe, Saladworks has become the leader in the entrée salad segment, blazing the trail for health-conscious, fan-driven dining. Now, as other brands rush to adapt to the healthy and personalized expectations of millennial customers, Saladworks’ established menu of endless fresh-ingredient combinations offers a strong, on-trend advantage.

“We have plans to grow the brand unit count at high double-digit rates every year, including a 20% increase by the end of 2019,” said Roddy. “The proven Saladworks model positions franchisees for unit-store level profitability, volume expansion and tech advancement.”

Saladworks has been steadily implementing the latest technology tools to benefit customers, franchisees and team members, including a state-of-the-art learning management system, enhanced online ordering platform and third-party delivery options.

With nearly 20 new stores slated to open by the end of the year and a continued partnership with nontraditional venues such as airports and universities, Saladworks has a bright future as the nation’s No. 1 salad franchise.

About Saladworks

Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, consumers can visit Saladworks in nearly 100 different locations in thirteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made complementary products like wraps and soups. In 2018 and 2019, Saladworks was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises list, Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2018, and also on the Top 100 Movers and Shakers by FastCasual.com. In 2017 and in 2018, Saladworks ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200+. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com.

Contact:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com