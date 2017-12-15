Salads, braises and more great recipes for fennel, now in season

What's in season: Normally in season during the cold winter months, fennel is known for its bright, licorice-like notes. The vegetable, which can be found through early spring, is incredibly versatile. Wild fennel, which can be found growing throughout Southern California, is perfect for harvesting seeds and pollen.

What to cook: Shave raw fennel bulbs or stems to use in salads and slaws. Chop up the delicate greens and use as you would fresh herbs in dips or soups, or sprinkle over a dish as a flavorful garnish. Braise the vegetable, gently muting the flavor as it cooks to sweet tenderness, alongside potatoes and other cold-weather vegetables. Toast the seeds before using to bring out their depth of flavor, then grind and add to vegetable sides, fish or meat dishes, breads and other baked goods, to lend gentle licorice notes.

What's on the horizon: A member of the beet family, chard is known for its long, frilly leaves and thick, celery-like stalks. The greens, found in a rainbow of colors, are just coming into season.

