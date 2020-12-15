The Salad House Set To Open in Montclair

New Jersey’s favorite salad restaurant opening location in Montclair

Montclair, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Salad House – a rapidly expanding, health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, customizable salad creations – is opening its newest location in Montclair. This marks one of three new locations set to open for the New Jersey-based concept and will join existing locations in Millburn, Morristown, and Westfield.

The new location will be located at 18 South Fullerton Avenue in Montclair and will be owned and operated by Jarrod Bravo and Jon Pekyurek. The new location is slated to begin serving delicious, customizable salad creations to the Montclair community in mid-December. The new location will feature eight tables for outdoor dining and space for over two dozen people, but will be a pickup and delivery-focused concept, and will be the brand’s first walk-up, service window location.

“The Salad House provides customers with a level of customizability that is unique to the fast casual industry,” stated Bravo. “Our menu has a wide variety of healthy lifestyle menu items, so that our customers will always be able to find something that fits their appetite.”

This isn’t Bravo’s first experience with The Salad House. Nearly 10 years ago, Bravo started at The Salad House as a cashier at the brand’s Millburn location. Over the next several years, he worked his way up, taking on responsibilities as a shift supervisor and eventually became the general manager. After helping open up and run the Morristown location, he decided it was time for him to open a location for himself. Additionally, prior to becoming a franchisee of The Salad House, Jon, originally from Turkey, worked odd jobs throughout the New York and New Jersey area upon arriving to the United States. Eventually he had enough money to buy a pizzeria. After owning it for several years, he wanted to become involved in franchising, so he sold his pizzeria, and discovered The Salad House. Jon purchased the Millburn location of the brand, and under a year later, he is looking forward to partnering with Jarrod to open their new location in Montclair. The duo’s knowledge of the concept will greatly assist them in making their new location a success.

“I know The Salad House inside and out and understand the model so I figured now was the perfect time to become a business owner,” said Bravo. “It’s a really exciting time to be part of a growing brand, and we can’t wait to open our doors to serve the Montclair community!”

The Salad House has menu items that appeal to a variety of diets and food preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. Vegan options include a Beyond Meat California wrap, vegetarian offerings include the Greek Out salad, and gluten-free items like the Apple Waldy, Fiesta Chx or the Fit and Fueled salad, which provides a nutritionally balanced meal that has been curated by a Registered Dietitian. At The Salad House, there is a delicious, made-to-order menu item for everyone. There is even a kids menu with kid-friendly selections, from chicken fingers to cheese pizza.

“As demand for healthy food rises, knowledgeable and dedicated franchise partners like Jon and Jarrod are crucial to helping us expand The Salad House’s presence,” stated The Salad House’s Director of Franchise Development Jerry Eicke. “Both Jon and Jarrod have experience working in our concept and we are eager to see them share our delicious salads and other healthy lifestyle menu offerings with the people of Montclair.”

To learn more about The Salad House’s franchise opportunity, visit www.thesaladhouse.com/franchising/ .

About The Salad House

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, The Salad House is a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations. In addition to its various salad menu items, the brand also offers sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies. The brand has three locations open in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.thesaladhouse.com .

