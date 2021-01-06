The Salad House Loyalty Program Drives Users to New App

Fast casual salad concept turns to technology to increase traffic to restaurant locations

New Jersey ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the restaurant landscape across the country continues to shift, The Salad House – a health-conscious fast casual restaurant that specializes in customizable salad creations – is adding a new feature to help further extend the reach of its robust rewards program: a mobile application. While The Salad House has always had a strong program to reward loyal customers, this new application will help them take their love for the brand to the next level. Customers will be able to utilize The Salad House’s loyalty program – called “Fueled Family” – to take advantage of free food offers and major discounts from the brand, and users can even receive coupons and vouchers directly through notifications on the app or through text messages.

Launched on January 4, the new mobile app will provide customers with quicker and easier ways to order directly from The Salad House. The new app will contain a multitude of exciting features, including the ability for customers to save and remember their favorite create-your-own salad or sandwich creations, making for a convenient ordering experience. The app will also include a location finder and a coupon feature that allows the brand to provide coupons to those who share their creations on social media and tag The Salad House. Another key feature is the app’s direct connection to The Salad House’s point-of-sale system.

“One of the most important features about the app is that it allows us to seamlessly add another way for our customers to order food directly from our locations,” stated CEO and founder of The Salad House Joey Cioffi. “Having an app provides our users with a variety of ways to order their favorite salad creations, and being able to engage with them directly through the coupon feature is a major asset for a rapidly growing brand like The Salad House.”

The Salad House continues to innovate new ways to provide their customers with access to the brand’s robust loyalty program, and the new mobile application will help increase traffic to The Salad House locations.

“Especially as we approach winter when outdoor dining will disappear for a lot of restaurants, being able to provide our customers with the ease of mobile ordering through an app is incredibly important,” said Director of Franchise Development Jerry Eicke. “Especially with younger demographics like Generation Z, mobile ordering has become a key factor for restaurant survival amid the pandemic, and we are excited to roll out our own app for The Salad House.”

The Salad House has a large menu that appeals to a variety of diets and food preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. The brand’s offerings vary from vegan options such as a Beyond Meat California wrap, vegetarian offerings like the Greek Out salad, and gluten-free items like the Apple Waldy, or Fiesta Chx salad. The brand also recently launched three new seasonal menu items, including the Crispy Mutha Clucka Chicken Sandwich, the Oh My Gourd salad, and the Warm Teryaki Bowl. At The Salad House, there is a delicious, made-to-order menu item for everyone. There is even a kids menu with kid-friendly selections, from chicken fingers to cheese pizza.

To learn more about The Salad House’s franchise opportunity, visit www.thesaladhouse.com/franchising/ .

About The Salad House

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, The Salad House is a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations. In addition to its various salad menu items, the brand also offers sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies. The brand has four locations open in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.thesaladhouse.com .

Contact:

Charlie Jones

Franchise Elevator PR

847-239-8171

CJones@franchiseelevator.com

The post The Salad House Loyalty Program Drives Users to New App first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.