The Salad House Introduces Three New Menu Items Just in Time for Summer

Fast casual salad concept rolls out three menu items for customers to enjoy

New Jersey ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Salad House – a health-conscious fast casual restaurant that specializes in customizable salad creations – has added two new items to their menu in celebration of spring and summer plus bringing back a fan favorite.

Their new offerings include their Backyard BBQ Salad with romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, crispy onions, cheddar cheese, BBQ grilled chicken, and ranch dressing, and their Burrito Bowl with brown rice, blackened chicken, corn, black beans, jalapeños, and cheddar topped with avocado poblano dressing and a scoop of fresh Pico de Gallo. They will also be bringing back the popular vegan Piña Salada Salad which includes spinach, almonds, red onion, avocado, teriyaki glazed pineapple, and Asian sesame ginger dressing

“We wanted to add more bowls to the menu based on the popularity of the ‘Warm Teriyaki Bowl’ that has earned a spot on out permanent menu after debuting as a seasonal special in the fall,” said Jarrod Bravo, Director of Operations. “Given the ‘Fiesta Chx’ is our best selling signature salad, we think a burrito bowl with similar flavors is a logical choice. In addition we are adding the ‘Backyard BBQ Bowl’ given the success of the ‘Crispy Mutha Clucka Sandwich’ so we adopted some of those flavors when creating that bowl. This is the third season that we have brought back the ‘Piña Salada’ based on popularity.”

In addition to their new menu offerings, The Salad House continues to innovate new ways to provide their customers with access to the brand’s robust loyalty program, and the new mobile application helping customers place orders ahead, track rewards points, and more.

“We are happy to be introducing these new menu items, and even bringing some limited time items back that our customers loved,” said The Salad House founder and CEO Joey Cioffi. “We are always looking for new exciting flavors and combinations that everyone will love and find delicious.”

The Salad House has undergone a full brand evolution over the past several years. Having started as a “mom and pop” model, the brand has turned into one of the strongest franchise concepts in the fast casual restaurant industry. The Salad House offers a full brand experience for customers, complete with branded bowls and bags, engaging store signage, and a fully integrated website and mobile application that encourages further engagement with customers. This comprehensive brand evolution has helped The Salad House continue to thrive and grow, even during the pandemic, and the brand is poised for even further expansion in 2021.

About The Salad House

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, The Salad House is a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations. In addition to its various salad menu items, the brand also offers sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies. The brand has five locations open and two under construction in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.thesaladhouse.com .

