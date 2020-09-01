The Salad House Eyes Suburban NYC Metro for Growth

Fast casual salad concept looking to expand its presence in Bergen County, New Jersey to meet health food demand

New Jersey ( RestaurantNews.com ) As restaurants across the country grapple with the new normal, New Jersey-based The Salad House has set its sights on the growing area of Bergen County for expansion, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. People are demanding more healthy options, and The Salad House is ready to become a part of the Bergen County community. As a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, customizable salad creations – The Salad House has continued to be successful throughout Covid-19. In fact, the restaurant believes people are craving their healthy options even more as the pandemic has left many people inside, eating junk food, and now needing a fresh start.

The Salad House knows there are gaps in fast casual health food in Bergen County, mainly with the choice of customizable salad options available to customers. In addition, people are moving into the county and out of the city.

“People are moving into communities on the outskirts of New York City and are expecting the same caliber and food variety that they had in the city,” said Joey Cioffi, the founder and owner of The Salad House. “Our goal with this targeted expansion is to provide them with the same health-conscious food options they would find in downtown New York City.”

The Salad House has menu items that appeal to a variety of diets and food preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. Vegan options include a Beyond Meat California wrap, vegetarian offerings include the Greek Out salad, and gluten-free items like the Apple Waldy, Fiesta Chx or the Fit and Fueled salad, which provides a nutritionally balanced meal that has been curated by a Registered Dietitian. At The Salad House, there is a delicious, made-to-order menu item for everyone. There is even a kids menu with kid-friendly selections, from chicken fingers to cheese pizza.

“As demand for healthy food rises, we are looking to add four locations in Bergen County. We want to continue to expand our brand’s presence as the county grows, and provide people the chance to enjoy our delicious salads, sandwiches, soups, sides, and smoothies. We are looking for partners that are passionate about providing their community with access to high quality food offerings, and we are excited about the prospect of bringing our concept to the Bergen County area,” stated Director of Franchise Development Jerry Eicke.

Throughout the pandemic, The Salad House has seen store revenue increase compared to 2019, as more families are ordering healthy food. The pandemic has driven consumers to order in groups as opposed to individuals. As a result, The Salad House has seen larger tickets and overall revenue growth during the pandemic.

To augment the company’s growth and introduce even more consumers to its delicious, health- conscious food offerings, The Salad House is currently seeking multi-unit franchisees. The brand is focused on expanding in the New York and New Jersey area, but other available territories include Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Including an initial franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment range to open a location of The Salad House is $269,200 – $454,500.

To learn more about The Salad House’s franchise opportunity, visit www.thesaladhouse.com/franchising/ .

About The Salad House

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, The Salad House is a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations. In addition to its various salad menu items, the brand also offers sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies. The brand has four locations open in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.thesaladhouse.com .

