SAJJ Mediterranean Partners With All Day Kitchens to Launch Limited Concept, SAJJ Mediterranean Express

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The growing Bay-Area based Mediterranean fast casual concept SAJJ Mediterranean has announced its newest partnership with All Day Kitchens, a San Francisco-based distributed restaurant platform empowering restaurants to thrive in the digital ordering and delivery era. Unlike the traditional warehouse ghost kitchen model, All Day Kitchens offers restaurants access to a full network of satellite kitchens to quickly expand customer reach without opening new brick and mortar locations. SAJJ Mediterranean Express, a limited version of the popular restaurant, is now open at 6 of All Day Kitchens’ locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Daly City, Belmont, San Jose, Berkeley, and two in San Francisco, open daily from 11AM to 2AM. SAJJ customers can now order several of their favorite meals through the All Day Kitchens website, or through 3rd party delivery services.

“We’re excited to partner with All Day Kitchens to not only launch our limited concept SAJJ Mediterranean Express, but to offer existing and potential guests around the Bay Area a new way of ordering and enjoying the best of SAJJ,” said Zaid Ayoub, CEO and Founder of SAJJ Mediterranean. “We are always looking for new and revolutionary ways to meet our customer’s needs and the innovative model at All Day Kitchens stood out to us. We are confident that this new partnership will further excel our growth in the SF Bay Area market.”

Founded in 2018, All Day Kitchen has partnered with over 20 Bay Area restaurants to help shape menus for delivery and offer a one-stop shop for expansion and growth. SAJJ Mediterranean Express offers a limited menu which includes a variety of SAJJ Plates (Steak Shawarma, Chicken Shawarma, Pomegranate Chicken, Falafel, and Vegan Trio) all of which are served on a base of turmeric rice or salad, and come with lentil soup, dips, and condiments. The menu also features starters, sides and add-ons such as the Mezze Platter, Hummus, Babaganoush, Tzatziki, and Pita bread.

“All Day Kitchens is thrilled to partner with local restaurant group SAJJ Mediterranean to help share their incredible food with more neighborhoods across the Bay Area. We’re inspired to see their team’s dedication to innovation and happy to be offering an impactful solution for both SAJJ and their loyal following” said Ken Chong, CEO and Co-Founder of All Day Kitchens.

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can customize their own signature SAJJ wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, salad, plate, or they can choose from SAJJ’s pre-designed traditional meals and lifestyle dishes. Protein choices include Chicken and Steak Shawarma, Chicken Kabob, Pomegranate Chicken, Shawafel (half Falafel and half Shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous Falafel, which was dubbed the title of ‘Best Falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Various spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking.

SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates multiple restaurants and ghost kitchens throughout California, food trucks, a popular catering service, and an e-commerce SAJJ Market. Guests are encouraged to visit www.sajj.com and download the SAJJ app to order pickup or delivery, earn loyalty points and frequent rewards like $5 off for signing up, a free birthday dessert, 10 off every $100 spent, as well as friend referral gifts. Follow @SAJJStreetEats on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants, ghost kitchens, catering services, and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Mediterranean-focused menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by the US House of Representatives for the Newcomer Award from San Mateo Chamber of Commerce, and a number of notable industry publications, including being named on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers, featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco and Silicon Valley Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, as well as the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates multiple restaurants and ghost kitchens across California, food trucks, catering services and an online e-commerce SAJJ Market. For more information, visit www.sajj.com .

About All Day Kitchens

Founded in 2018 by Uber Eats alums Ken Chong and Matt Sawchuk, All Day Kitchens is a San Francisco-based restaurant platform start-up supporting great local restaurants by providing services to expand their reach in delivery and pick-up. As a turnkey Distributed Restaurant Platform, All Day Kitchens partners with restaurants to share their food with more diners in new neighborhoods through a network of satellite kitchens, without the upfront costs of traditional expansion. The platform brings more selection and the ability to enjoy dishes from multiple restaurants in a single order. Currently, All Day Kitchens operates locations throughout the Bay Area and Chicago with expansion throughout California and Texas planned in the next year. For more information, visit www.alldaykitchens.com .

