SAJJ Mediterranean Launches Second ‘Micro Food Hall’ Location With Local Kitchens

The Popular Mediterranean Fast Casual Concept SAJJ Kitchen Opens Palo Alto Outpost

Palo Alto, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The growing Bay-Area based Mediterranean fast casual concept SAJJ Mediterranean has launched the second SAJJ Kitchen in Palo Alto, CA with partners Local Kitchens, a pioneering micro food hall concept. Located at 369 California Ave, SAJJ Kitchen Palo Alto will be open daily from 11am to midnight, hosting guests for indoor or outdoor dining and fulfilling online orders. Customers will be able to order in-store via kiosks, and online for pickup or delivery through the Local Kitchens website or third party delivery services.

“We first partnered with Local Kitchens earlier this year with the first SAJJ Kitchen in Cupertino, CA as a way to expand our customer base” said Founder and CEO of SAJJ Mediterranean Zaid Ayoub. “With the boom of digital ordering and the successful pilot of the Cupertino location, we’re excited to launch our second SAJJ Kitchen location with Local Kitchens in Palo Alto to help meet the needs of SAJJ’s new and existing customers in the area. We’re so impressed with the Local Kitchens team and chefs who will create each meal on-site and continue to wonderfully represent the SAJJ brand.”

Local Kitchens was founded by former DoorDash colleagues, CEO Jon Goldsmith and COO Andrew Munday, and CTO Jordan Bramble. The entrepreneurs set out to transform the concept of a food hall for the digital age. Local Kitchens’ Palo Alto site features a storefront and a dedicated takeout customer experience with staff from local communities, who have been meticulously trained by restaurant partners to prepare each meal on-site. The micro food hall concept allows customers to mix and match cuisines from different restaurants, like SAJJ Kitchen, in a single order.

“SAJJ’s vibrant flavors and customizable dishes have been a very popular choice at our locations – both as standalone menu items, and as a unique component of our guest’s combined menu orders,” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO of Local Kitchens. “We’re beyond excited to include SAJJ Mediterranean in the collection of beloved brands we are bringing to the Palo Alto Community!”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can customize their own signature SAJJ wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, salad, plate, or they can choose from SAJJ’s pre-designed traditional meals and lifestyle dishes. Protein choices include Chicken and Steak Shawarma, Chicken Kabob, Pomegranate Chicken, Shawafel (half Falafel and half Shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous Falafel, which was dubbed the title of ‘Best Falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Various spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking.

SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates multiple restaurants and satellite kitchens throughout California, food trucks, a popular catering service, and an e-commerce SAJJ Market. Guests are encouraged to visit www.sajj.com and download the SAJJ app to order pickup or delivery, earn loyalty points and frequent rewards like $5 off for signing up, a free birthday dessert, 10 off every $100 spent, as well as friend referral gifts. Follow @sajjstreeteats on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

Starting as a single food truck, SAJJ Mediterranean is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the vision of happier and healthier people, SAJJ leads a mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday. SAJJ’s Mediterranean-focused menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by the US House of Representatives for the Newcomer Award from San Mateo Chamber of Commerce, and a number of notable industry publications, including being named on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers, featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco and Silicon Valley Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, as well as the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates multiple restaurants and satellite kitchens across California, food trucks, catering services and an online e-commerce SAJJ Market. For more information visit www.sajj.com .

About Local Kitchens

Local Kitchens is a micro food hall offering takeout and delivery from multiple restaurant partners, allowing guests to mix and match cuisines from different restaurants in a single order with one delivery fee. Ideal for busy foodies, groups, and families, Local Kitchens brings the best of the Bay Area to your door through a simple user experience. With five locations in the San Francisco Bay Area (Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette and San Jose), further expansion is planned throughout the Bay Area, Southern California and across the country. Local Kitchens and its partners are committed to sustainable sourcing and hiring from local schools to support the communities where it operates. Each location uses recyclable and compostable materials for all of its food packaging in addition to employing a rigorous composting program. For more information visit www.localkitchens.com .

