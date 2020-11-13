SAJJ Mediterranean Launches New ‘Mezze’ Menu

The Fast Casual Concept Expands Menu With Addition Of Chef-Curated Small Plates Designed To Be Shared

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) SAJJ Mediterranean , the rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, has launched a new shareable Mezze Menu at all its Bay Area locations. The new Mezze Menu offerings are chef-curated, crafted using high-quality Mediterranean ingredients, designed to share, or mix n’ match, and priced between $7 to $9. The Mezze Menu is currently available for guests to order in advance for pickup or delivery via the SAJJ website or app, and the selections include:

Pita Tacos: Three tacos, served with fries + cilantro mint chutney and hot peri peri sauces on the side. Mix and match falafel, chicken shawarma, or steak shawarma

Three tacos, served with fries + cilantro mint chutney and hot peri peri sauces on the side. Mix and match falafel, chicken shawarma, or steak shawarma Hummus Plate: Hummus and pita topped with chicken shawarma, steak shawarma, eggplant ragout, pomegranate chicken, sumac cauliflower, or garbanzo beans

Hummus and pita topped with chicken shawarma, steak shawarma, eggplant ragout, pomegranate chicken, sumac cauliflower, or garbanzo beans Classic Mediterranean Salads: Choose from fattoush, tabbouleh, Greek, fava bean, or SAJJ rocca salads

Choose from fattoush, tabbouleh, Greek, fava bean, or SAJJ rocca salads Appetizer Bites: Mediterranean style appetizers include Za’atar pies, meat kibbeh, spinach pies, cheese pies, meat pies, and falafel

“This has been our largest menu expansion to date and it has been a very exciting process for us,” said Founder and CEO of SAJJ Mediterranean, Zaid Ayoub. “Our shareable Mezze Menu is inspired by our Meditterranean roots where families and friends come together to eat. The Mezze options allow for our guests to try curated, pre-designed dishes in new formats but with the fresh Mediterranean flavors that they know and love.”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can customize their meal in an assembly line format and build their own signature sajj wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, or salad, or they can choose from SAJJ’s pre-designed formats like the Classic Mediterranean Salads, Plates, or Lifestyle Bowls. Protein choices include chicken and steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, chicken kabobs, shawafel (half falafel and half shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous falafel, which was awarded the title of ‘best falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Unlimited spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking. Complimentary lentil soup is served with each entree, and additional items like fries, pita chips, chocolate hummus, and traditional Mediterranean beverages can round out the meal.

The Mezze menu is only the latest addition to SAJJ’s offerings. Earlier this year, the concept launched their SAJJ Market that offers both readymade and ready-to-cook items, as well as fresh produce, spices, sauces, bakery items, pantry essentials, household products and more. The SAJJ Market offers an online, one-stop-shop experience where guests can purchase their favorite SAJJ items and more to be shipped directly to their door. The SAJJ Market is available on SAJJ’s website at www.sajjstreeteats.com/sajj-market . Currently, the SAJJ Market is only servicing the San Francisco Bay Area but has plans to expand across the state and eventually, into new territories.

SAJJ Mediterranean operates nine restaurants and two food trucks throughout California. Guests are encouraged to visit www.sajjstreeteats.com and download the SAJJ Street Eats app for access to SAJJ direct delivery, payment history, previous orders, and loyalty rewards like $5 off your first order, a free birthday dessert, and $10 off every $100 spent. Follow @SAJJStreetEats on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants, catering services, and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Mediterranean-focused menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by a number of notable industry publications, including being named on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers and featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and nine brick-and-mortar locations across California. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Ajenda Public Relations

kathryn@ajendapr.com

408-514-7436

The post SAJJ Mediterranean Launches New 'Mezze' Menu first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.