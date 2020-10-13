SAJJ Mediterranean Launches Five Classic Mediterranean Salads

The Fast Casual Concept Expands Menu With New Salads Available In San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) SAJJ Mediterranean , the rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, has launched a new line of five Classic Mediterranean Salads available from its San Francisco Bay Area restaurants. The pre-designed salads offer guests a taste of authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors and include a Fattoush Salad, Tabbouleh Salad, Greek Salad, SAJJ Rocca Salad, and Fava Bean Salad. The Classic Mediterranean Salads are only available for guests to order in advance for pickup or delivery via the SAJJ website or app.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s Classic Mediterranean Salads are made with fresh, locally sourced produce when available and include a mixture of new and existing ingredients such as:

Fattoush Salad ($9.75) : Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Sliced Cucumber, Salt, Green Onions, Sumac, Pomegranate Molasses, Red Radish, Fresh Mint, Pita Chips

: Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Sliced Cucumber, Salt, Green Onions, Sumac, Pomegranate Molasses, Red Radish, Fresh Mint, Pita Chips Tabbouleh Salad ($10.95) : Chopped Parsley, Quinoa, Green Onions, Sumac, Pomegranate Molasses, Red Radish, Fresh Mint, Pita Chips

: Chopped Parsley, Quinoa, Green Onions, Sumac, Pomegranate Molasses, Red Radish, Fresh Mint, Pita Chips Greek Salad ($10.95) : Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Green Bell Peppers, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Sliced Cucumber, Salt, Yellow Onion, Chopped Parsley, Pitted Olives, Feta Cheese

: Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Green Bell Peppers, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Sliced Cucumber, Salt, Yellow Onion, Chopped Parsley, Pitted Olives, Feta Cheese SAJJ Rocca Salad ($9.75) : Wild Arugula, Diced Tomato, Yellow Onion, Sumac, Balsamic Dressing

: Wild Arugula, Diced Tomato, Yellow Onion, Sumac, Balsamic Dressing Fava Bean Salad ($9.75): Fava Beans, Diced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Cumin, Salt, Yellow Onion, Chopped Parsley

“Expanding our menu is always a very exciting process for us,” said Zaid Ayoub, the founder and CEO of SAJJ Mediterranean. “In addition to the build-your-own options that are beloved by our guests, our new Classic Mediterranean Salads offer curated, pre-designed options that cater to the preferences of all our patrons. We pride ourselves in always bringing fresh and authentic Mediterranean ingredients to our guests, and our new salads are no exception!”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can customize their meal in an assembly line format and build their own signature sajj wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, or salad, or they can choose from SAJJ’s pre-designed formats like the new Classic Mediterranean Salads, Plates, or Lifestyle Bowls. Protein choices include chicken and steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, chicken kabobs, shawafel (half falafel and half shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous falafel, which was named one of the ‘best falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Unlimited spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking.

Complimentary lentil soup is served with each build-your-own entree, and additional items like fries, pita chips, chocolate hummus, and traditional Mediterranean beverages can round out the meal.

SAJJ Mediterranean operates nine restaurants and two food trucks throughout California. Guests are encouraged to visit www.sajjstreeteats.com and download the SAJJ Street Eats app for access to SAJJ direct delivery, payment history, previous orders, and loyalty rewards like $5 off your first order, a free birthday dessert, and $10 off every $100 spent. Follow @SAJJStreetEats on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants, catering services, and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Mediterranean-focused menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by a number of notable industry publications, including being named on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers and featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and nine brick-and-mortar locations across California. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .

