SAJJ Mediterranean Launches Digital SAJJ Market in Bay Area

New Online Vertical Will Sell Both Ready-to-Cook and Ready-to-Serve Products For Next Day Delivery

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) SAJJ Mediterranean, the rapidly growing Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, is expanding its current consumer touchpoints beyond brick-and-mortar locations, food trucks, and catering services to include an online SAJJ Market .

The new digital vertical offers both readymade items like Meal Kits and A La Carte offerings, plus ready-to-cook items like pre-marinated proteins, falafel mix, tabbouleh and soup kits, hard-to-find Mediterranean spices and more. The new SAJJ Market answers growing consumer demand for the convergence of grocery store shopping and restaurant convenience by providing a one-stop shopping experience where guests can purchase their favorite SAJJ items and more to be delivered directly to their door the next day.

“With our guests’ ever-changing buying habits and the evolution of the direct-to-consumer segment, we wanted to enhance the SAJJ experience by offering on-demand, ready-to-enjoy meals and introduce the SAJJ Market to make it easier for guests to bring SAJJ safely into their homes to enjoy at their own leisure.” said Founder and CEO, Zaid Ayoub. “Consumers are spending more time at home, so we wanted to create an extension of SAJJ that made it easy and convenient for them to have fun cooking together in their home kitchens. Our SAJJ Market represents a new way we are engaging our guests and making SAJJ as accessible as we can.”

The SAJJ Market’s full line of offerings include ready-to-cook proteins, grains, legumes, and bakery items, plus readymade sauces and spreads, unique Mediterranean spices, housemade drinks, and desserts. Two new SAJJ products that are offered via the market are the do-it-yourself Meal Kits and A La Carte offerings, which allow guests to customize SAJJ meals in the comfort of their home or enjoy SAJJ’s signature proteins, toppings, sauces, spreads, and chutneys en masse. The Meal Kits are built to feed four and come with a choice of steak shawarma, chicken shawarma, or vegan protein alongside SAJJ’s award winning falafel, turmeric rice, pita bread, mixed greens and a variety of spreads, sauces, and chutneys. A La Carte options are also available for many of SAJJ’s most popular menu items like steak shawarma, falafel, pomegranate chicken, tomato and cucumber salad, tzatziki, and more.

The SAJJ Market is available on SAJJ’s website at www.sajjstreeteats.com/sajj-market . Currently, the SAJJ Market is only servicing the San Francisco Bay Area but has plans to expand across the state and eventually, into new territories.

SAJJ Mediterranean operates 13 restaurants and 2 food trucks throughout California. Guests are encouraged to visit www.sajjstreeteats.com and download the SAJJ Street Eats app for access to SAJJ direct delivery, payment history, previous orders, and loyalty rewards like $5 off your first order, a free birthday dessert, and $10 off every $100 spent. Follow @SAJJStreetEats on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants, catering services, and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Mediterranean-focused menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by a number of notable industry publications, including being named on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers and featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and 13 brick-and-mortar locations across California. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .