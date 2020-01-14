SAJJ Mediterranean Launches Chicken Kabob Protein at All Locations

By Popular Demand, The Mediterranean Eatery Has Added The Catering Menu Favorite In All Stores

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean , the popular family of restaurants, catering services, and food trucks known for its healthy and customizable Mediterranean eats, has added chicken kabobs to its in-store menu at all locations in California. The kabobs, which have been a popular item on SAJJ’s catering menu since 2013, can now be enjoyed as a protein option in any grain bowl, salad, sajj wrap, or pita sandwich.

SAJJ’s authentic chicken kabobs are made with cubed chicken breast that is marinated in cardamom, turmeric, and peppers before being charred on the grill and finished in the oven with fresh tomatoes. Executive Chef Loay Alhindi recommends enjoying the chicken kabobs on top of a turmeric rice bowl with garlic spread, tomato and cucumber salad, mixed greens, olive oil lemon dressing, and cucumber pickles on the side.

“We began testing the chicken kabobs in our stores earlier this year, when we would feature it as a special of the day on our line,” said Executive Chef, Loay Alhindi. “Our customers would come back asking for the chicken kabobs once they tried them, and many of our catering customers recommended we have it as a permanent menu item in-stores, so we’re excited to have officially launched it in all SAJJ restaurants.”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s fully customizable menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests build their meal in an assembly line format, starting with the choice of signature sajj wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, or salad. In addition to the chicken kabobs, protein choices include chicken and steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, shawafel (half falafel and half shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous falafel, which was awarded the title of ‘best falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Unlimited spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking. Complimentary lentil soup is served with each entree, and additional items like fries, pita chips, chocolate hummus, and traditional Mediterranean beverages can round out the meal.

For online ordering, easy payment in-store, and to join SAJJ’s loyalty rewards program, guests are encouraged to download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for anywhere, anytime digital access to SAJJ’s locations and menu offerings, as well as records of payment history and past orders to reward loyal customers with discounts and gifts the more they visit and spend. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Caviar, and more to deliver their fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants, catering services, and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh,

locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by a number of notable industry publications, including being named #6 on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers and featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and twelve brick-and-mortar locations across California. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kelly

Ajenda Public Relations

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117