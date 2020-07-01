SAJJ Mediterranean Introduces Pre-Designed Plates at All Locations

Plates Will Be Offered In Three Options & Available For Pre-Order Via SAJJ App & Website

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) SAJJ Mediterranean , the rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, has launched three new, pre-designed SAJJ Plates at all locations across California. Expanding from SAJJ’s popular build-your-own format, the carefully curated Protein, Vegan, and Custom Plates offer a more seamless ordering experience for guests and allow them to enjoy their favorite SAJJ proteins, grains, toppings, sauces, and more in a new style. In this initial phase, SAJJ Plates will be available to order ahead for in-store pickup or SAJJ delivery via the app and website, with plans to roll out in-store ordering in the coming weeks.

“While our guests know and love SAJJ for our customizability, we saw huge success with the launch of our pre-designed Lifestyle Bowls last year and wanted to expand upon our chef-curated offerings with our new SAJJ Plates,” said Zaid Ayoub, founder and CEO. “As we begin to welcome our guests back into our restaurants and onto our patio spaces, we want to show them one of the many exciting projects we’ve been R&Ding the last few months…and there’s more to come!”

The three chef-curated SAJJ Plates each include a protein, turmeric rice, salad, hummus, and sauces. The Protein Plate offers a choice of steak shawarma, chicken shawarma, or chicken kabob, while the Vegan Plate features a trio of sumac cauliflower, garbanzo beans, and roasted eggplant as plant-based proteins. True to form, SAJJ also offers a Customizable Plate that gives the guest a choice of protein, turmeric rice or freekeh, salad, hummus, and sauces. SAJJ Plates are available to order from all SAJJ restaurants via the app and website, and will soon be available for in-store ordering.

In addition to the SAJJ Plates, SAJJ has debuted a new and expanded digital experience via its revamped app and website. The upgraded platforms allow for a more integrated, omnichannel digital experience that gives guests access to SAJJ direct delivery, payment history, previous orders, and loyalty rewards like $5 off your first order, a free birthday dessert, and $10 off every $100 spent with one login. All features can be accessed via the SAJJ website or app so guests can order from their favorite SAJJ location on either platform and accrue loyalty points and rewards no matter how they choose to enjoy their SAJJ.

SAJJ Mediterranean operates 13 restaurants and 2 food trucks throughout California. To learn more about the growing fast casual, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com and download the SAJJ Street Eats app.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants, catering services, and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Mediterranean-focused menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by a number of notable industry publications, including being named on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers and featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and 13 brick-and-mortar locations across California. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .