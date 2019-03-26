SAJJ Mediterranean Introduces Keto & Paleo Lifestyle Bowls at All Locations

The Mediterranean Fast Casual Aims to Make Healthy Eating Simpler & Faster for Guests

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the popular California-based fast casual known for its customizable and healthy offerings, is introducing pre-designed Lifestyle Bowls that are catered to fit the dietary preferences of their guests. The new bowls will include a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, and Double Protein Bowl, all made with the fresh, Mediterranean ingredients that SAJJ customers know and love, but designed in a way to make ordering simple and seamless for each guest. The Lifestyle Bowls are available at all 9 locations, as well as through SAJJ’s online ordering portal and third-party delivery partners.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s line of Lifestyle Bowls will include:

Paleo Salad Bowl : Pomegranate Chicken, Cabbage, Tomato Cucumber Mix, Avocado, Cilantro Mint Chutney

: Pomegranate Chicken, Cabbage, Tomato Cucumber Mix, Avocado, Cilantro Mint Chutney Keto Salad Bowl : Chicken Shawarma, Garbanzo Beans, Cabbage, Tomato Cucumber Mix, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Tahini

: Chicken Shawarma, Garbanzo Beans, Cabbage, Tomato Cucumber Mix, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Tahini Double Protein Bowl: Chicken Shawarma, Steak Shawarma, Falafel, Garbanzo Beans, Cauliflower,Hummus, Feta Cheese, Arugula, Tahini

“In the last year or so, we’ve watched as the restaurant industry has begun to adapt and change to meet the specific dietary needs and preferences of consumers, and while our offerings are already highly customizable to fit those needs, we wanted to take that one step further and make it easier for guests to order a bowl that fits their lifestyle,” said Zaid Ayoub, Founder & CEO of SAJJ Mediterranean. “Our goal at SAJJ has always been to serve fresh, healthy food fast, and the introduction of our new Lifestyle Bowls will fulfill every part of that promise!”

SAJJ is best known for their fully customizable menu filled with authentic Mediterranean offerings, like award-winning falafel, chicken and steak shawarma, traditional hummus, and a variety of chutneys, toppings, and sauces. Each guest is invited to choose their entree format – sajj wrap, pita sandwich, turmeric or freekeh bowl, salad – and customize it to their liking and dietary preferences. The new Lifestyle Bowls are designed to make healthy eating simpler for each guest by pre-selecting the keto and paleo options in an easy-to-order bowl. In an effort to keep up with customer demands and food trends, SAJJ also offers innovative items like the plant-based Impossible Kabob and Chocolate Hummus along with their more traditional Mediterranean dishes. Ingredients for all of SAJJ’s menu items are locally-sourced from small farms whenever possible, creating feel-good food that is always fresh.

For exclusive promotions, online ordering, easy in-store payment, and to join the SAJJ loyalty rewards program, download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for digital access to SAJJ’s locations, and tracks payment history and past orders to reward customers with discounts and gifts. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Eat24, and more to deliver their fresh eats from all locations.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and nine brick-and-mortar locations in San Francisco (SoMa and FiDi), San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, San Mateo, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Irvine, with additional stores slated to open in San Jose and San Ramon by the end of 2019. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117