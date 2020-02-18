SAJJ Mediterranean Expands Southern California Footprint With Opening in Downtown Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Debut Will Be Celebrated on February 27 With Free Food & 50% Off All Day

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) SAJJ Mediterranean, the rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, will make its Los Angeles debut in downtown at 630 West 6th Street #110B with a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, February 27. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., festivities will include a free entree for the first 50 people in line and 50% off orders all day long, plus free samples of Chocolate Hummus and Cinnamon Chips at all of SAJJ’s restaurants across California.

The upcoming opening marks the first SAJJ restaurant in Los Angeles and joins two Southern California locations in Orange County, plus another ten in the San Francisco Bay Area. The concept, which notably experienced a 50% unit increase in 2019, has plans to continue expanding the SAJJ brand in Southern California with both brick-and-mortar and nontraditional formats. In 2019, SAJJ’s growth and expansion was recognized by numerous business and industry publications including being named an Inc. 5000 company, a QSR 40 Under 40 concept, and awarded the #6 spot on Fast Casual’s list of Top Movers & Shakers.

“We could not be more excited to enter the Los Angeles market with our restaurant in downtown, and know it will be a welcome addition to the bustling business and residential community,” said Zaid Ayoub, founder and CEO. “We’ve seen from our San Francisco locations that SAJJ can be a great success in bigger cities, due in large part to the convenience of our efficient, customizable format and wide array of catering packages, so we anticipate that the concept will quickly make a splash in Los Angeles, too.”

SAJJ Mediterranean offers a fully customizable menu comprised of traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests build their meal in an assembly line format, starting with the choice of signature sajj wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, or salad. Protein choices include chicken and steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, recently-launched chicken kabobs, shawafel (half falafel and half shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous falafel, which was awarded the title of ‘best falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Entrees are finished with the guest’s choice of unlimited spreads, sauces, and produce-focused toppings, as well as complimentary lentil soup with every meal. Additional sides, desserts, and traditional Mediterranean beverages are also available.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s downtown Los Angeles restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and closed on Sunday. In addition to their regular menu selection, the Los Angeles location will offer catering services with choices of proteins, wide selection of sides, an appetizer menu, salad bar, and individual meal packages. Visit the SAJJ website, www.SAJJStreetEats.com for the full catering menus and delivery and set-up options provided by SAJJ.

For online ordering, easy payment in-store, and to join SAJJ’s loyalty rewards program, guests are encouraged to download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for anywhere, anytime digital access to SAJJ’s locations and menu offerings, as well as records payment history and past orders to reward loyal customers with discounts and gifts the more they visit and spend. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Caviar, and more to deliver their fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants, catering services, and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by a number of notable industry publications, including being named #6 on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers and featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and 13 brick-and-mortar locations across California. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .