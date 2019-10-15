SAJJ Mediterranean Expands into East Bay with Grand Opening in San Ramon

The East Bay Expansion & Opening Will Be Celebrated on November 1 With Free Food & 50% Off

San Ramon, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest restaurant in San Ramon on Friday, November 1. Festivities will include a free entree for the first 50 people in line at 11:00 a.m. and 50% off orders all day long, plus free samples of Chocolate Hummus and Cinnamon Chips at all of SAJJ’s restaurants. The upcoming San Ramon restaurant is located at 164 Sunset Drive Suite B7 within the recently renovated The Shops at Bishop Ranch retail center.

The San Ramon location marks the eleventh SAJJ restaurant in California and represents SAJJ’s first foray into the East Bay, after firmly establishing itself in the South Bay, the Peninsula, San Francisco proper, and as far south as Orange County. The San Ramon Grand Opening comes only one month after SAJJ celebrated its tenth restaurant opening in nearby San Jose, and on the heels of the brand making its debut on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

“For years, East Bay guests who commuted to other parts of the Bay Area asked when we’d be opening in their neck of the woods, and we’re happy to finally bring SAJJ to the East Bay with this location in San Ramon,” said Zaid Ayoub, Founder & CEO of SAJJ Mediterranean. “This city is home to a dynamic community of families and businesses, including Chevron and GE, which we’re thrilled to serve.”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s fully customizable menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests build their meal in an assembly line format, starting with the choice of signature sajj wrap, pita sandwich, turmeric rice bowl, or salad. Protein choices include chicken and steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, shawafel (half falafel and half shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous falafel, dubbed the ‘best falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Unlimited spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking. Complimentary lentil soup is served with each entree, and additional items like fries, pita chips, chocolate hummus, and traditional Mediterranean beverages can round out the meal.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s San Ramon restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. In addition to their regular menu

selection, the San Ramon location will offer catering services with choices of proteins, wide selection of sides, an appetizer menu, salad bar, and individual meal packages. Visit the SAJJ website, www.SAJJStreetEats.com for the full catering menus and delivery and set-up options provided by SAJJ.

For online ordering, easy payment in-store, and to join SAJJ’s loyalty rewards program, guests are encouraged to download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for anywhere, anytime digital access to SAJJ’s locations and menu offerings, as well as records payment history and past orders to reward loyal customers with discounts and gifts the more they visit and spend. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Caviar, and more to deliver their fresh Middle Eastern eats from all locations.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by a number of notable industry publications, including being named #6 on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers and featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and eleven brick-and-mortar locations across California: San Francisco (SOMA and FiDi), San Jose (North 1st Street and Downtown), San Mateo, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, San Ramon, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Irvine. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .

