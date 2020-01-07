SAJJ Mediterranean Continues Aggressive California Expansion With Grand Opening in San Bruno

The San Bruno Debut Will Be Celebrated on January 24 With Free Food & 50% Off

San Bruno, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest restaurant in San Bruno on Friday, January 24. Festivities will include a free entree for the first 50 people in line at 11:00 a.m. and 50% off orders all day long, plus free samples of Chocolate Hummus and Cinnamon Chips at all of SAJJ’s restaurants. The San Bruno restaurant is located at 851 Cherry Avenue, #15 in the Bayhill Shopping Center.

On the heels of an exciting, expansion-packed year for SAJJ Mediterranean, the San Bruno restaurant marks the 12th unit for the growing fast casual brand, which was named an Inc. 5000 company in 2019 and was featured as one of the ‘Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area’ by the San Francisco Business Times. SAJJ also notably experienced a 50% increase in unit growth in 2019 and will kick off a new year and new decade strong with the opening of San Bruno.

“We’re excited to open SAJJ Mediterranean in San Bruno due to its proximity to San Francisco International Airport, and because it is home to impressive companies like YouTube and Walmart eCommerce,” said Zaid Ayoub, founder and CEO of SAJJ Mediterranean. “Our fresh and easily customizable eats will be a great addition to this community, which is filled to the brim with businessmen and women, travelers looking for a quick bite, and residents in search of a new favorite fast casual.”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s fully customizable menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests build their meal in an assembly line format, starting with the choice of signature sajj wrap, pita sandwich, turmeric rice bowl, or salad. Protein choices include chicken and steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, shawafel (half falafel and half shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous falafel, which was awarded the title of ‘best falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Unlimited spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking. Complimentary lentil soup is served with each entree, and additional items like fries, pita chips, chocolate hummus, and traditional Mediterranean beverages can round out the meal.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s San Bruno restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. In addition to their regular menu selection, the San Bruno location will offer catering services with choices of proteins, wide selection of sides, an appetizer menu, salad bar, and individual meal packages. Visit the SAJJ website, www.SAJJStreetEats.com for the full catering menus and delivery and set-up options provided by SAJJ.

For online ordering, easy payment in-store, and to join SAJJ’s loyalty rewards program, guests are encouraged to download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for anywhere, anytime digital access to SAJJ’s locations and menu offerings, as well as records payment history and past orders to reward loyal customers with discounts and gifts the more they visit and spend. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Caviar, and more to deliver their fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants, catering services, and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. The rapidly growing fast casual has been recognized by a number of notable industry publications, including being named #6 on Fast Casual’s list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers and featured on QSR’s 40 Under 40, San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and twelve brick-and-mortar locations across California. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .

