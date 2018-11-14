SAJJ Mediterranean to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Orange County Location in Irvine

SAJJ Mediterranean will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest Orange County location in Irvine on Friday, 11/30. All guests will receive 50% off their orders on that date, and the first 30 guests in line at 11:00am will be rewarded with a free entree card to use on their next visit.

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the fast casual Middle Eastern eatery known for its fresh, exotic, and customizable cuisine, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its second Orange County location on Friday, November 30. The newest SAJJ outpost is located in Irvine at 6636 Irvine Center Drive, within the Sand Canyon Plaza shopping center. To celebrate, SAJJ will be giving away free entree cards to the first 30 guests in line at 11am, and guests who visit all day long on November 30 will receive 50% off their order.

“The support we’ve received for our other OC store in Rancho Santa Margarita has been beyond what we imagined, and so now that SAJJ is better known in the area, we have even higher hopes for Irvine,” said Fred Tarazi, Managing Partner of SAJJ Mediterranean’s Southern California stores. “Irvine is such a wonderful family-oriented city, and we look forward to making SAJJ an integral part of the community through partnerships with local business, schools, charities, and other organizations.”

The upcoming Irvine location will spread SAJJ’s reach to a new part of Orange County, and marks the beginning of SAJJ’s aggressive statewide expansion announced last month. The brand was recently named to San Francisco Business Times’ list of Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area, and will be opening new locations in San Mateo and San Jose before year’s end, and San Ramon in early 2019.

Named ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s fully customizable menu offers traditional Middle Eastern dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests begin building their meal with a choice of pita bread, SAJJ wrap, salad, or turmeric rice bowl, then fill it with chicken or steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, shawafel (falafel & shawarma), or their famous falafel, which Zagat SF called the ‘best falafel in the Bay Area.’ Guests can further customize their meal with unlimited toppings and sauces, including hummus, cilantro mint chutney, tahini, tzatziki, peri peri and more. All entrees are served with complimentary lentil soup, while fries, pita chips, hummus, falafel, and baklava can be purchased as additional sides. Traditional Middle Eastern beverages, like mint and strawberry lemonade, tamarind, and a mint yogurt drink, are made in-house and available at SAJJ’s newest location.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s Irvine outpost will be open everyday from 10:30am-8:30pm. In addition to their regular menu selection, SAJJ’s Irvine location will offer catering services with choices of proteins, wide selection of sides, an appetizer menu, salad bar, and individual meal packages. Visit the SAJJ website, www.SAJJStreetEats.com for the full catering menus and delivery and set-up options provided by SAJJ.

For online ordering, easy payment in-store, and to join SAJJ’s loyalty rewards program, guests are encouraged to download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for anywhere, anytime digital access to SAJJ’s locations and menu offerings, as well as records payment history and past orders to reward loyal customers with discounts and gifts the more they visit and spend. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Eat24, and more to deliver their fresh Middle Eastern eats from all eight locations.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and eight brick-and-mortar locations across California: San Francisco (SOMA and FiDi), San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Irvine, with additional stores slated to open in San Jose in December 2018 and San Ramon in early 2019. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com.

