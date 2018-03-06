SAJJ Mediterranean to Celebrate First Orange County Store with Weekend-Long Grand Opening Festivities

To celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest location in Rancho Santa Margarita, SAJJ Mediterranean is hosting a weekend filled with free food, prizes, and social media competitions from Thursday, March 15 through Sunday, March 18.

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Bay Area-based SAJJ Mediterranean, the popular and fast-growing Middle Eastern eatery known for its highly customizable bowls, pita sandwiches, and wraps, is celebrating the grand opening of its first Southern California location, now open in Rancho Santa Margarita (22245 El Paseo). The festivities will take place from Thursday, March 15 through Sunday, March 18.

The weekend’s events will kick-off on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Rancho Santa Margarita city officials and Chamber of Commerce members. From 11:30 AM to 2 PM, all guests who visit SAJJ will receive one FREE entree of their choice.

From Thursday through Sunday, SAJJ is offering two ways to win great prizes, one in-store and one on social media. Guests can drop their business card at the newest location for a chance to win a catered party for 10 people, and those who post a photo on Instagram of their meal with the hashtag #ILOVESAJJ and caption what they love about the Mediterranean eatery will be entered to win a $100 SAJJ gift card. Additionally, SAJJ will be donating 10% of the weekend’s sales to local schools in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Since first opening doors in the Bay Area in 2012, SAJJ has made a name for itself for offering a traditional Mediterranean menu that is fully customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. Their high-quality cuisine begins with locally-sourced produce and antibiotic- and hormone-free Halal meats in an effort to create fresh, healthy, and sustainable menu offerings. Options include chicken or steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, falafel, or shawafel (shawarma and falafel combined) served in a choice of pita bread, sajj wrap, salad, or turmeric rice bowl. Guests can further customize their meal with unlimited toppings and sauces, including hummus, cilantro mint chutney, tahini, tzatziki, peri peri and more.

SAJJ has also gained much notoriety in the media, including being named in San Francisco Magazine’s ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area,’ PureWow’s ‘13 Best New Restaurants in San Francisco,’ and as one of the best falafels in the Bay Area by Zagat SF.

The Rancho Santa Margarita location is open everyday from 11 AM to 9 PM. SAJJ RSM also offers catering services, online ordering, and customer loyalty rewards through the SAJJ Street Eats app. For the full catering menu and terms, and for more information about SAJJ, visit www.SAJJStreetEats.com.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and six brick-and-mortar locations in San Francisco (SOMA), San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and Rancho Santa Margarita, with two additional stores opening in Irvine, CA and San Francisco’s FiDi neighborhood. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com.

