SAJJ Mediterranean Announces Several Locations in Development Throughout California

SAJJ Mediterranean is pursuing an aggressive expansion plan over the next twelve months that will bring its fresh, healthy, and customizable Middle Eastern eats to the California cities of Irvine, San Jose, and San Ramon, with at least 5 more on the way in 2019.

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the popular family of Bay Area-based restaurants and food trucks known for fresh, exotic, and customizable Middle Eastern cuisine, is pursuing an aggressive expansion plan over the next twelve months. On the heels of being named one of the ‘Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies’ by San Francisco Business Times earlier this month, the concept has disclosed the sites of three more locations currently in development across California.

The locations in development include:

San Jose (579 Coleman Avenue, Suite 60): The brand's second location in the city of San Jose will open in the MarketCenter in December

San Ramon (162 Sunset Drive): The San Ramon store will open in early 2019 in the Shops at Bishop Ranch development.

The rapidly growing Mediterranean fast casual plans to have 15 locations open by the end of next year, with sights set on strengthening their hold in the Bay Area’s Mid-Peninsula and East Bay and in Southern California. Plans are also being finalized to expand beyond the Golden State and into markets outside of California over the next two years. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates seven units throughout the state, with the most recent opening in San Francisco’s Financial District in July.

Named ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s fully customizable menu offers traditional Middle Eastern dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests begin building their meal with a choice of pita bread, SAJJ wrap, salad, or turmeric rice bowl, then fill it with chicken or steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, the plant-based Impossible Kabob, or SAJJ’s famous falafel, which Zagat SF called the ‘best falafel in the Bay Area.’ Guests can further customize their meal with unlimited toppings and sauces, including hummus, cilantro mint chutney, tahini, tzatziki, and more. All entrees are served with complimentary lentil soup, and traditional Middle Eastern beverages, like tamarind and a mint yogurt drink, are made in-house and available to round out the meal.

In addition to their regular menu selection, SAJJ Mediterranean offers catering services from all seven on their current locations, and plans to continue bolstering their catering business with each new store opening. Catering options are available with choices of proteins and a wide selection of sides, as well as an appetizer menu, salad bar, and individual meal packages. To view SAJJ Mediterranean’s complete menu selection, list of locations, and to order online, download the SAJJ Street Eats app or visit www.sajjstreeteats.com. For the latest happenings and expansion announcements, follow @SAJJStreetEats on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and seven brick-and-mortar locations in San Francisco (SoMa and FiDi), San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and Rancho Santa Margarita, and is on track to have 15 brick-and-mortar locations by 2019. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com.

