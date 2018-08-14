SAJJ Mediterranean Announces Official Grand Opening Celebration for New Location

SAJJ Mediterranean will celebrate the Grand Opening of newest location in San Francisco’s Financial District (88 Belden Place/ 485 Pine Street) on Friday, September 7 with free entrees for the first 30 people in line at 11:00am, as well as a free side of hummus and pita chips and a free baklava dessert for all guests throughout the day.

The New Locale In The Heart Of The Financial District Marks Seventh Store For The Popular Middle Eastern Fast-Casual Concept

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the popular family of Bay Area-based restaurants and food trucks known for fresh, exotic, and customizable Middle Eastern cuisine, will officially celebrate the Grand Opening of their seventh brick-and-mortar store on Friday, September 7. The newest SAJJ outpost is located at 88 Belden Place/ 485 Pine Street in San Francisco’s business epicenter, the Financial District, and will be celebrating its official Grand Opening by offering:

FREE entree to the first 30 people in line at 11:00 AM

FREE side of hummus and pita chips for all guests, all day long

FREE baklava dessert for all guests, all day long

SAJJ’s newest eatery is located across from the iconic Bank of America building on Belden Place, known among locals for transforming from a small drivable road at night into a pedestrian-only, cafe-lined street during the day, offering al fresco dining experiences in the midst of the bustling FiDi neighborhood. The historic building that houses the new SAJJ shop was built after the Great San Francisco Earthquake of 1906, and still retains its original brick walls and mosaic floor. To preserve the integrity and history of the century-old building, SAJJ has kept much of the space’s original structure and qualities in tact.

“This is our second location in San Francisco proper, and we’re thrilled to be planting roots in such a bustling section of the city,” said SAJJ CEO Zaid Ayoub. “After the amazing reception for the SAJJ location in SoMa, we anticipate SAJJ’s FiDi location to become a go-to option for busy professionals in the area, especially since our concept caters to guests who are looking for quick, healthy meals that don’t compromise on fresh ingredients or bold flavors.”

Named ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s fully customizable menu offers traditional Middle Eastern dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests begin building their meal with a choice of pita bread, SAJJ wrap, salad, or turmeric rice bowl, then fill it with chicken or steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, shawafel (falafel & shawarma), or their famous falafel, which Zagat SF called the ‘best falafel in the Bay Area.’ Guests can further customize their meal with unlimited toppings and sauces, including hummus, cilantro mint chutney, tahini, tzatziki, peri peri and more. All entrees are served with complimentary lentil soup, while fries, pita chips, hummus, falafel, and baklava can be purchased as additional sides. Traditional Middle Eastern beverages, like mint and strawberry lemonade, tamarind, and a mint yogurt drink, are made in-house and available at SAJJ’s newest location.

Catering to the local business clientele, the FiDi location will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. In addition to their regular menu selection, SAJJ’s FiDi location offers catering services for local guests and businesses. Catering options are available with choices of proteins and wide selection of sides, as well as an appetizer menu, salad bar, and individual meal packages. Visit the SAJJ website, www.SAJJStreetEats.com for the full catering menus and delivery and set-up options provided by SAJJ.

For online ordering, easy payment in-store, and to join SAJJ’s loyalty rewards program, guests are encouraged to download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for anywhere, anytime digital access to SAJJ’s locations and menu offerings, as well as records payment history and past orders to reward loyal customers with discounts and gifts the more they visit and spend. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Eat24, and more to deliver their fresh Middle Eastern eats from all seven locations.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and seven brick-and-mortar locations across California: San Francisco (SOMA and FiDi), San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and Rancho Santa Margarita, with an additional store slated to open in Irvine in Fall 2018. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com.

