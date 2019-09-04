SAJJ Mediterranean Announces Grand Opening for Milestone 10th Location

The Downtown San Jose Opening Will Be Celebrated on September 20 With Free Food & 50% Off

San Jose, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast casual concept known for fresh and customizable eats, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest restaurant in Downtown San Jose ( 579 Coleman Avenue, Suite 60 ) on Friday, September 20. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in line will receive a free entree of their choosing, plus 50% off all orders all day long. The opening marks SAJJ’s 10th location system-wide, a milestone which will be celebrated with free samples of Chocolate Hummus & Cinnamon Chips at all locations on September 20.

“We’ve been wanting to open another location in San Jose for a long time, so we jumped at the chance to secure this location when it became available in the downtown area’s wonderful MarketCenter,” said Zaid Ayoub, Founder & CEO of SAJJ Mediterranean. “With the added excitement of this being our tenth location system-wide, we’re proud to open doors at our Downtown San Jose location and begin feeding this bustling community near the iconic SAP Center, San Jose International Airport, Heritage Rose Garden, and many prominent Silicon Valley businesses.”

The opening of the tenth location comes on the heels of SAJJ Mediterranean being included on Inc. 5000’s prestigious list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., as well as landing the #6 spot on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers and being named one of QSR’s 40 Most Exciting Fast Casuals Under 40 Units. The expanding fast casual brand has another store in the works at the Shops at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, which is slated to open this Fall.

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s fully customizable menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests build their meal in an assembly line format, starting with the choice of signature sajj wrap, pita sandwich, turmeric rice bowl, or salad. Protein choices include chicken and steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, shawafel (falafel & shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous falafel, dubbed the ‘best falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Unlimited spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking. Complimentary lentil soup is served with each entree, and additional items like fries, pita chips, chocolate hummus, and traditional Mediterranean beverages can round out the meal.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s Downtown San Jose restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In addition to their regular menu selection, the San Jose location will offer catering services with choices of proteins, wide selection of sides, an appetizer menu, salad bar, and individual meal packages. Visit the SAJJ website, www.SAJJStreetEats.com for the full catering menus and delivery and set-up options provided by SAJJ.

For online ordering, easy payment in-store, and to join SAJJ’s loyalty rewards program, guests are encouraged to download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for anywhere, anytime digital access to SAJJ’s locations and menu offerings, as well as records payment history and past orders to reward loyal customers with discounts and gifts the more they visit and spend. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Eat24, and more to deliver their fresh Middle Eastern eats from all locations.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and ten brick-and-mortar locations across California: San Francisco (SOMA and FiDi), San Mateo, San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Irvine, with another store opening in San Ramon before year’s end. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .

