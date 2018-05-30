Saddle Up! Cowboy Chicken Coming Soon to Wichita

Fast Casual Chain Now Hiring for All Positions at Second Kansas Location

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual restaurant known for its authentic, wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides, has lassoed plenty of Kansas fans since opening its Manhattan location at the end of last year. In late June, the fast-growing Dallas-based brand will be rounding up even more followers when it opens its first restaurant in Wichita at 3130 N. Rock Road.

“We’re excited to bring our legendary wood-fired chicken and handmade sides to our friends in Wichita,” says Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “When we were looking at new markets, we knew this community would be a perfect fit for our wholesome ingredients and bold flavors.”

This is the fourth Cowboy Chicken restaurant for Franchise Restaurant Concepts Group (FRC Group), which is an Omaha, Nebraska-based affiliate of Sun Capital Partners. FRC Group has 30 years of franchised restaurant experience across a wide range of concepts and is focused on growth throughout the Midwest. This restaurant is part of a franchise agreement with FRC Group to open 14 Cowboy Chickens across Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota. They currently own and operate locations in Manhattan, Ankeny, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cowboy Chicken is currently searching for energetic crew members who are dedicated to bringing a fast, healthy dining alternative and warm, friendly customer service to Wichita. Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit http://www.frcgjobs.com/ for more information.

For more than 30 years, Cowboy Chicken has been serving all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards. Visit Cowboy Chicken at www.cowboychicken.com for more information or to order online.

With a “cowboy cool” culture and dedication to guests and communities, Cowboy Chicken aims to exceed the expectations of guests each time they visit. The warmth and comfort of that culture are at the heart of everything at Cowboy Chicken.

Apple Cobbler with Ice Cream

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.