Sacramento Welcomes Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s Second Location

Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates its newest opening in Sacramento with Hawaiian Dancers, Gift Card raffles, and BOGO Specials!

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT: Ono Hawaiian BBQ is excited to spread the “Aloha” spirit across Sacramento with its second location. There will be a Grand Opening Luau Celebration on Friday, February 28th, 2020. To celebrate, guests will enjoy special promotions including buy one, get one free on all menu items all day, including the specialty “Plate Lunch” and other popular Hawaiian inspired foods. Additionally, from 11am-1pm there will be a raffle of 50 $100 gift cards and Hawaiian Dancers from 11:30am-1:30pm.

This Sacramento location will be Ono Hawaiian’s 91th location overall, with 11 new locations set to open across California and Arizona this year.

WHEN: February 28, 2020 at 11am- 9:00pm

WHERE: 5040 Auburn Blvd, Suite B, Sacramento, CA 95841

WHO: About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

Contact:

Jessica Bass

jbass@blazepr.com

310-395-5050