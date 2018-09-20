Sacramento Proclaims September 25 ‘Sacramento Jimboy’s Day’ as a Nod to One of the County’s Most Iconic Brands, Jimboy’s Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos, the iconic Sacramento, Calif.-based brand famous for creating The Original American Taco, is being honored by Sacramento County for serving as an integral part of the community for nearly 65 years. The county has declared September 25 as ‘Sacramento Jimboy’s Day,’ which the brand is celebrating by offering its most iconic menu item, The Original Ground Beef Taco, for just $2 at participating Sacramento locations.

California State Capital Celebrates Jimboy’s Tacos, Which Has Been A Fixture In The Area For Nearly 60 Years

Sacramento, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, the iconic Sacramento, Calif.-based brand famous for creating The Original American Taco, is receiving one of the highest honors from Sacramento County for being a beloved hometown brand that serves as an integral part of the community. On the cusp of the brand’s 65th year in business, the county has declared September 25 ‘Sacramento Jimboy’s Day,’ which the brand is celebrating by offering its most iconic menu item, The Original Ground Beef Taco, for just $2 at participating Sacramento locations.

Jimboy’s Tacos first opened in 1954, nearly 65 years ago, as a simple food trailer on the shores of Lake Tahoe, CA. With sights set on serving the best tasting taco on the planet, founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson created his signature Ground Beef Taco, which has not changed since it was first served in 1954, and remains the brand’s most popular menu item to this day. The iconic taco is made fresh at each Jimboy’s Tacos location with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese, and lettuce encased in a crispy, stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese. Jimboy’s currently serves nearly 7 million of its signature ground beef tacos every year, which equates to 13 tacos every minute.

The first Jimboy’s Tacos in Sacramento opened in 1958, just four years after its conception. Since then, Jimboy’s has become a beloved part of the county, serving 15,000 guests chainwide each day.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by the great city of Sacramento for Jimboy’s long-standing commitment to this community and the people who have helped our restaurants thrive for nearly 65 years,” said Bob Andersen, CEO of Jimboy’s North America. “We owe much of our success to the residents here, and for us to be formally recognized as an integral part of the city of Sacramento is one of the greatest honors we, as a brand, could receive.”

“When my father opened the first Jimboy’s Tacos trailer on the shores of Lake Tahoe, he knew he had something special, and he knew that people would love it, but I can’t imagine he could have foreseen the devotion and appreciation our wonderful customers have shown to us,” said Karen Knudson-Freeman, President of Jimboy’s Tacos and daughter of company founder, Jim “Jimboy” Knudson. “To know that his legacy, and the legacy he created for Jimboy’s Tacos, will be honored for years to come in Sacramento is one of the greatest privileges we can imagine for our family.”

For more information about the Jimboy’s Tacos brand, franchising opportunities, and to view their full menu, visit www.jimboystacos.com and follow @JimboysTacos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos started out different in 1954 with the debut of “The Original American Taco,” it’s signature Original Ground Beef Taco made with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese, and lettuce encased in a crispy, stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese. Jimboy’s has been committed to using fresh, premium ingredients, cooked in small batches to ensure freshness and great flavor since its inception. A family-owned business, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start as a food trailer in King’s Beach, Lake Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco on the planet. Today, the almost 65-year-old brand has 40 locations operating in California and Nevada. Jimboy’s Tacos is rapidly growing with its fresh take on a vintage brand and is on target to have 100 locations by 2020, and 500 locations by 2028. Through the enduring passion and commitment to its heritage and values, the brand brings a unique taco experience that makes people happy like nobody else’s business. To share in the experience, visit Jimboy’s Tacos restaurants, go to www.jimboystacos.com, and follow @JimboysTacos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com