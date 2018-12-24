Sabatino's says goodbye to Chicago with final dinner service seasoned with patrons' memories

If you passed by Sabatino's on Sunday at noon, when the beloved 49-year-old Italian restaurant opened for its last day in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, you would have seen the big sign out front, but surprisingly no line outside.

The big letter board over Irving Park Road, which has marked milestone banquets for generations of families celebrating inside, was blank the night before. Overnight it changed to read like a roadside haiku: "Thank you. For 41 years. Angelo. Enzo."

Brothers and co-owners Angelo and Enzo Pagni are the third set of owners, but the longest lasting, and the ones who made the restaurant into an institution. They sold to retire. The buyer, GW Properties owner Mitch Goltz, plans to develop the property into a retail, restaurant and residential mix.

There was not a line camped out overnight because that's just not how you do things at a place like Sabatino's, with white tablecloths and Wednesday lobster nights. Soon after the Pagnis announced in August that the restaurant would close, they had to shut down online reservations when the system was slammed with nearly 100 requests in an hour. In the months that followed, reservations were taken by phone only. The place booked fully a month out, despite desperate requests on social media.

On Sunday at the opening, a few insiders were already seated, some staying until the place got mobbed all night.

"We opened the doors a few minutes earlier so people don't have to stand outside," said Angelo Pagni. "It was not uncommon in the last couple of months to have 20, 30, 40 people before the doors opened."

On the last day, you would have seen a white paper sign taped to one of the brown double doors, printed with endearingly extraneous apostrophes: "No walk in's. Reservation's only." That might have deterred you, but not a few die-hard parties.

"We're just three little people," said Elissa Gitlow, laughing nervously to Angelo at the door right at noon. "No way, right?"

He asked them to wait.

"As soon as they announced they were closing we tried to make a reservation two months out," said Gitlow, waiting with husband Jason Hecker and their 11-year-old son Ian Hecker.

Sabatino's was the last restaurant they visited with Gitlow's grandfather when he visited Chicago three years before he died at 95. "You're going to make me cry," she said as she shared memories.

Angelo returned. "Come on in," he said.

"We didn't take as many reservations as we normally would even on a regular Sunday," he said after seating the family in the back dining room, next to the table where they celebrated Gitlow's mother's 75th birthday.

"We wanted be able to say goodbye to people who turned out," he added. "We tried to make it as nice and smooth as we can, although I know it's going to be a little bit hectic later."

Meanwhile, his brother had just seated a couple in one of the private booths hidden in the middle dining room. "Today was a sad drive, much different than it's been for all these years," said Enzo Pagni with a big smile. "I've been happy always to come to work. Today was just a little bit different, but unfortunately the day is here."

Tears welled in his eyes. "I'm just thinking about all the relationships, all the great people that have come through here, all the great employees we've had," he added, his voice breaking.

Back at the bar in the front room, Kathy Stegemann sat at the corner closest to the door with friends Debbie Cook and Cindy Buckley, each with a big glass of white pinot grigio wine. When you dined at the bar at Sabatino's a white cloth napkin was placed on the dark wood bar in front of you, serving as a tiny tablecloth.

"We've been coming here for 40 years," said Stegemann. "We didn't want to miss their last day, so I called the girls."

"My family lives on this block," said Buckley. "For 40 years we've had a block party and for 40 years Sabatino's has sent food down: mostaccioli, sausage and meatballs, pizza bread, salad. They'd always say if you need more just let us know and we'll bring more down for you."

And it was free. "It's a well-kept secret," she added, laughing. "The neighborhood has changed, but this block is on like its third and fourth generation of families."

After a leisurely lunch, the lucky Gitlow-Hecker party, the first through the door, left with bags of leftover chicken parmigiana with a side of pesto mostaccioli, plus gnudi, the ricotta dumplings like gnocchi.

"When Mom said she wanted to try, I honestly didn't think there was any chance of us getting in," said 11-year-old Ian. "I was already looking up restaurants that were close to here."

Later on the last night, he was right. The house was packed with piano bar guests taking the microphone to sing along. The crowd around the main bar stood three deep. Each of the three dining rooms sat full, with extra chairs pulled up to overflowing tables.

The last reservation at 8 p.m. for a party of six wasn't seated until after an uncharacteristic 30-minute wait. By then the shrimp - found in the vermicelli ala Angelo and shrimp Enzo - had long sold out. But that didn't disappoint Nancy Rosman.

"I think we were one of the very first people to make reservations for this night," said Rosman, with husband Joe Rosman and their four adult children. "We were here several months ago, and I think they had just announced they were closing. My husband and I came by ourselves last night. We brought our whole family for tonight.

"We've been coming since before our children were born," she added. "I had plans to travel and delayed them until after this night."

"We've been coming here since 1980 or '81," said Joe Rosman.

"It feels very Chicago," Nancy Rosman said, "Like some of the things fast disappearing from Chicago."

Though Sunday night was the last night of service for Sabatino's restaurant, the dining rooms will witness one more milestone.

"We're going to have a little get-together with all the employees and their significant others," said Angelo. "We'll have some food, we'll have some cocktails and say goodbye."

But the party will be catered by his son, Angelo Pagni, chef and owner of Little Angelo's Pizza in Rosemont. "He wanted homemade sausage and peppers, some pizzas and roasted chicken," said son Angelo. What does he think about his father and uncle retiring? "It's bittersweet. It's their whole life. They worked very hard all these years and they deserve to relax and go places and do things while they still have a lot of energy to do so."

In a stolen quiet moment on the last big night at Sabatino's, his father echoed the sentiment. "Right now it's more bitter than sweet. As time goes on I hope that it was the right decision, but so far I think it is."

4441 W. Irving Park Road, sabatinosrestaurantchicago.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

MORE COVERAGE

Sabatino's closing after 49 years of serving Chicago families »

Sabatino's buyer also developer of Swedish Bakery, other longtime Chicago restaurants »

Guide to Chicago's Northwest Side Italian food, with owners' stories and must-have orders »