Sabatino's closing after 49 years of serving Chicago families

Sabatino's, the Italian-American restaurant known for veal parmigiana, flaming steak Diane and strolling musicians, will close after 49 years of serving generations of families, celebrating countless milestones, in the Northwest Side neighborhood of Old Irving Park.

"Our last day will be Dec. 23," said Angelo Pagni, 68, co-owner, with brother Enzo, 64.

"We told our employees Wednesday," said Angelo Pagni Thursday night in the dining room after the kitchen closed. "I wanted them to hear it first from me."

Why that particular date, and not, say, the end of the year?

"Because a lot of people, especially in this business, were never able to spend a Christmas with their families," he said.

Sabatino's is not closing for lack of business, said Pagni.

"I'm getting older and it's time," he said."It's not old but it's older to keep up the way we run the place, hands on, that's the way we are. It gets harder and harder every day and I've done it for 57 years. Forty-one years here and 11 years before that."

Sabatino's employs nearly 50 people, many who have worked at the restaurant for decades. One for 38 years, another for 39, said Pagni.

The property is in the process of being sold, he added. A contract has been signed.

"They're developers," he said. "I don't know exactly what they're going to do. Possibly mixed use retail and condos. I know they're not interested in the restaurant part."

He does not know if they'll tear down the building but suspects they will.

How will Sabatino's mark its own milestone?

"We're going to have the same thing we've always had," said Pagni. "There's nothing I want to change. We're going to go out with as much devotion and love the last day the same we started, that's how I'd like to go out."

The Pagni brothers came from Pisa, Italy, in 1966. The Sabatino family opened their eponymous restaurant three years later.

"We believe it was 1969," said Pagni. "That's what we were told. But the original owners were only in it for a short time. They sold it to a group of investors, like four people. One guy bought the other guys out. We bought from that guy."

The brothers bought Sabatino's in September 1977. They officially took over Jan. 1, 1978, with Angelo cooking in the kitchen, Enzo tending bar, plus one dishwasher. They only had the one front dining room back then. The two other main floor dining rooms, upstairs banquet hall and enclosed outdoor patio came years later.

Members of the Pagni family have been the third owners, but they are the ones who have made it a destination for generations of Chicago families. Celebrations are marked not only with flaming cherries jubilee and flaming baked Alaskas in the dining room but also on the changing letter board sign overlooking Irving Park Road, congratulating newlyweds, graduates, couples marking anniversaries and more.

What will Angelo have for his final meal at Sabatino's?

"I don't even know if I'll be able to eat that day," he said. "We had customers in tonight and I almost started crying with them. That's the last thing I think about, what to eat myself, I'm more concerned what to make for the people that have been here supporting us for all these years."

The brothers have thought about a cookbook, but there are no plans yet.

"When I go out, the first thing I need is a few months to clear my cobwebs and think what I want to do and move on from there."

Employees are not looking for other jobs yet, said Pagni. "They all said 'we're going to be here until the end and help you lock the door.'"

Reservations in the final months are available by phone or in person only. Online reservations were closed Thursday night after the owners were overwhelmed with nearly 100 requests in an hour after posting news of the closing.

Sabatino's, 4441 W. Irving Park Road, 773-283-8331, www.sabatinosrestaurantchicago.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

MORE COVERAGE

Tableside at Sabatino's, expect fire on ice »

Sabatino's not closing, owner says. So disregard the rumors »

Chicago's best Italian food: 31 days of pasta, pizza, antipasti, gelato and more »