Sabatino's buyer also developer of Swedish Bakery, other longtime Chicago restaurants

When Sabatino’s owners announced last week that the restaurant will close Dec. 23 after 49 years, Angelo Pagni said he and his brother, co-owner Enzo, did not know what would happen to the property in Old Irving Park.

Neither does the buyer, GW Properties owner Mitch Goltz, quite yet. The real estate development and investment company, based in the North Branch Industrial Corridor, however, has relevant experience: redeveloping Swedish Bakery in Andersonville, Golden Angel Pancake House in North Center and Jack’s Restaurant in Skokie.

“The smell of marzipan has finally left the building after just over a year,” said Goltz by phone about Swedish Bakery, known for its almond-scented princess cakes before it closed after 88 years in February 2017. “We’re renovating the existing building and have signed leases with Swedish Covenant Hospital as well as Aligned Modern Health, a local practitioner of health and wellness.”

The upstairs, where bakers and co-owners Marlies Stanton and son George once lived, will be renovated for loft apartments. The building should be back in business by the end of 2018, said Goltz.

Over the years, Goltz has established relationships with a number of Chicago families who worked long hours for decades in food. Many of them are second or third generation, ready to retire and sell their properties. “Our goal is to try to preserve what’s there,” said Goltz. “Sometimes the buildings are salvageable and sometimes they’re not.

“We have not been the ones to force closings of these famous establishments, but we’ve been able to be the ones to breathe new life into these properties.”

His company also redeveloped the Golden Angel Pancake House in North Center. “It was formerly a Golden Nugget, then Golden Angel for nearly 60 years,” said Goltz. A Lou Malnati’s pizzeria now serves the neighborhood near Lincoln Square.

“And we redeveloped Jack’s diner on Touhy in Skokie, just on the border of Chicago,” he added. The former 24-hour restaurant, once beloved as an all-night coffee and cigarette-smoking escape, opened in 1965 and closed after 50 years in 2015. Developed with two adjacent properties, the project now includes a Starbucks, a Bentley’s pet store and other shops.

GW Properties also recently acquired the five-story Hollander International Storage and Moving building in Logan Square and plans to renovate, then bring in restaurants on the ground floor and the rooftop.

Back at Sabatino’s, the Pagni properties actually include not only the restaurant and parking lot, but the apartment buildings on the same block too, said Goltz. “We’re going to work with the alderman and the community to determine the right mix of retail, restaurants and residential,” he added.

A small version of Sabatino’s has been suggested, but don’t expect Angelo Pagni to run it. “I didn’t do all this with my family to rent,” he said laughing.

