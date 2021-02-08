The Rutledge Is Coming to Coveted Development Project in Downtown Nashville

Local, experienced operators land sought-after space by delivering world class dishes and impeccable vision for 13,000 square foot restaurant space at Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville across from West River Front Park in Downtown Nashville

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) From concept to creation, The Rutledge has established itself in a very short time on Nashville’s restaurant scene and beyond. After brothers Mason and Curt Revelette caught the attention of Congress Group – the Boston-based development firm who with partner AECOM Capital are delivering Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville – partnership discussions began.

The Rutledge quickly aced their first test – while dining at the restaurant, The Rutledge’s lobster roll was a homerun for Dean Stratouly, president and CEO of Congress Group who is familiar with New England’s best lobster rolls. It was as good, if not better than any lobster roll he had ever had, Stratouly noted.

He also recognized The Rutledge’s distinct commitment to finding the best sources for all its menu items, fine wine, and commitment to, not only featuring, but telling the stories behind the original and striking, modern artwork displayed in the restaurant. At that meal, the match was solidified.

The Rutledge will open its second location at Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville in 13,000 square feet on the ground floor on 1st Avenue S in downtown Nashville, across from a scenic park and the Cumberland River. The Revelettes are purchasing the restaurant space from the project developers, and The Rutledge will operate independently of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville. The new Hotel will also include a Four Seasons run restaurant as well as a bar.

“Our goal is to ensure that this landmark development is bespoke and original, seeking to shatter the ceiling of what is possible in a city, while organically connecting to the cultural fabric of the area,” said Dean Stratouly. “When we dined at The Rutledge and met Mason and Curt, we knew we had struck the right balance.”

Added Stratouly, “They are local, experienced operators who know Nashville and are invested in it, and also understand the vision we’re trying to create. They’ve been building connections to source dishes that are unlike any other in Nashville and will deliver an authentic experience appealing to those who live here and visit here.”

“Opening The Rutledge at Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville is what we’ve been building towards our whole careers,” said Mason and Curt Revelette. “It is a dream come true to be from here and to have the opportunity to welcome guests within what will be one of the iconic buildings that forever changes the Nashville skyline. The space we are creating will live up to the lofty expectations of our community, approachable and elegant – we can’t wait to get going.”

The Revelettes have been in the restaurant industry for over a decade and opened the first and original Rutledge location in early 2019. It has quickly become a staple in Franklin, TN thanks to its modern approach to classic favorites and its sophisticated, upbeat vibe.

In addition to the aforementioned lobster roll, its modern American menu is well known for Ahi Tuna flown in from Maui and premium selection of steaks including filet mignon, ribeye, and roasted prime rib. A carefully curated wine list includes high end wines available by the glass, not just by the bottle, a differentiator for the restaurant and appealing to diners on the go.

Fine art is central to The Rutledge experience. The menu itself identifies the original works that can be found in the restaurant, which include work by Alec Monopoly, Retna, Terry O’Neil, and Mr. Brainwash.

“Art will again be a focal point for The Rutledge,” said Mason Revelette. “Downtown Nashville has a vibrant art history, and our space will be an extension of the inspiring creativity Music City is known for.”

As The Revelettes are purchasing the restaurant space, they are significantly investing in the space for the long-term. The space being designed by Tuck Hinton, with renderings to be released at a later date, will be spacious, inspiring and eye catching – and will hold several exciting surprises. It will contain ample space for private lunches and meetings.

The Rutledge plans to creatively program its offerings, with special occasions that appeal to the downtown office worker, nearby residents, and downtown visitors alike.

An opening in the first part of 2022 is being eyed, and when open The Rutledge expects to create around 100 new Nashville jobs. Many more details to be shared as the project advances towards its build out.

