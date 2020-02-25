Rusty Taco Introduces the Acapulco Fish Taco for a Limited Time

( RestaurantNews.com ) Rusty Fenton, the founder of Rusty Taco, loved to eat and travel . During one of his trips, Rusty tried fish tacos on the wharf after a day of deep-sea fishing in Acapulco, Mexico. From that first bite, he was hooked. Rusty would later point to those authentic, flavorful fish tacos as a meal that sparked the vision of what he wanted to offer at Rusty Taco.

“Rusty always loved the authentic flavors of street tacos in Acapulco.

In honor of that, we’re proud to unveil the new Acapulco Fish Taco with a housemade avocado crema.”

Denise Fenton, Brand Director of Rusty Taco

The Acapulco Fish Taco is a fresh take on Rusty Taco’s popular fish taco, with grilled or tempura-battered fish topped with avocado crema, then covered in with coleslaw, pico de gallo and a fresh avocado slice inside a warm flour tortilla.

Joining the Acapulco Fish Taco on the seasonal menu are two new margaritas: the Raspberry Margarita and the Top Shelf Topo-Rita. The Raspberry Margarita is loaded with the delicious flavor of sweet and sour raspberry, then finished off with a sugar rim and a lime wedge. Given the popularity of Topo-Chico mineral water, Rusty Taco is offering a new take on its famous margarita at select locations. The refreshing Top Shelf Topo-Rita features a top-shelf margarita served with a salt rim, a lime wedge and a splash of ice-cold Topo Chico.

The Acapulco Fish Taco, Raspberry Margarita and Top Shelf Topo-Rita are at Rusty Taco for a limited time only.

About Rusty Taco

Atlanta-based Rusty Taco was founded in 2010 by Rusty Fenton, who lived by the motto, “Tacos are the Most Important Meal of the Day.” The brand continues today as an emerging fast casual restaurant concept featuring a variety of deliciously uncomplicated tacos crafted by hand. Rusty Taco operates 33 locations in nine states and is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.